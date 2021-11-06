Published On Nov 06, 2021 11:00 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

Tata sold over 8,000 units of the Punch in just about two weeks of it being launched

The month of October saw some Maruti Suzuki models regaining their positions in the list of top selling cars. Six of the top ten are Maruti models, including the four best-sellers of the month. The Tata Punch, which was just launched in the third week of October, also made it to the list. Read ahead to know how the top 10 contenders fared this October:

Model October 2021 October 2020 September 2021 Maruti Alto 17,389 17,850 12,143 Maruti Baleno 15,573 21,971 8,077 Maruti Ertiga 12,923 7,748 11,308 Maruti Wagon R 12,335 18,703 7,632 Hyundai Venue 10,554 8,828 7,924 Kia Seltos 10,488 8,900 9,583 Maruti Eeco 10,320 13,309 7,844 Tata Nexon 10,096 6,888 9,211 Maruti Swift 9,180 24,589 2,520 Tata Punch 8,453 - -

The Maruti Alto is the best selling car of October 2021 with an increase of over 5,000 units sold compared to September 2021.

The second position is bagged by the Baleno, which nearly doubled its sales numbers from September 2021. However, these figures are a 30 percent Y-o-Y decline for the Baleno.

The Ertiga’s sales rose by around 40 percent year-on-year with just under 13,000 units in October 2021.

The Wagon R’s sales dwindled by almost 50 percent compared to October 2020, but increased by 40 percent over the September 2021 figures.

The Venue replaces the Creta as the best selling SUV of India, at least for the month of October. In fact, the Creta didn’t even make it to the top ten this time.

The Kia Seltos maintains its position as one of the best selling SUVs, and this time, the leader in its compact SUV segment.

The Maruti Eeco has secured the seventh position, reporting a 40 percent increase in the monthly sales.

The Tata Nexon reported sales of over 10,000 units in October 2021, a 46 percent increase over previous year’s sales for the same month.

The Swift saw a staggering 450 percent increase in the monthly sales. Maruti sold just about 2,500 units in September and around 9,000 units the following month.

The last one on the list is the newly launched Tata Punch. It reported sales of 8,453 units in just two weeks of launch.

