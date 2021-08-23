Tata Punch (HBX) Will Be The Manufacturer’s Smallest SUV

Modified On Aug 23, 2021 04:32 PM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The entry-level Tata SUV will be launched this festive season

Tata has announced the official name of the HBX and revealed the production-spec SUV from outside.

The front profile bears resemblance to the other Tata SUVs - Harrier, Safari, and Nexon.

Exterior highlights include a split-headlamp setup, extensive body cladding, flashy alloy wheels and raked roofline.

Expected to feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and connected car technology.

The Tata Punch will likely get the Tiago’s 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, and possibly the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

Tata has confirmed the name ‘Punch’ for its upcoming micro SUV, which is due to launch this festive season. It will be the entry-level Tata SUV, rivaling the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai Casper (AX1).

Only the exterior of the SUV has currently been revealed, that too showing only the front and side profile. The front end bears some resemblance to the Harrier and Safari, largely because of the split headlamp setup. The grille, however, is inspired by the Nexon. It gets plenty of body cladding that makes up for the front bumper and extends to the back This cladding features heavily on the doors as well as the front bumper.

The Punch technically gets a three-tone shade with Blue as the base, white for the roof and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and a flat black for the cladding along the bottom. Other than that, Tata’s smallest SUV gets a slightly raked roofline with roof rails, flashy dual-tone alloys, and C-pillar-mounted rear door handles. The earlier teaser showcased its tri-arrow-shaped tail lamp similar to the Nexon. The boxy proportions are well hidden thanks to the sculpted lines and muscular wheel arches.

It will be Tata’s first SUV based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Tata claims that it will be a ‘High Impact SUV’ which could possibly indicate a good safety rating. The Altroz was the first ALFA-ARC offering and it scored five stars.

We expect the interior of the Tata Punch to be revealed as we near its launch. It is likely to feature a free-standing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, automatic wipers, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push start/stop button for the engine. Safety will be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

The Tata Punch could be powered by the Tiago’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, rated at 86PS and 113Nm. Transmission options could include 5-speed manual and AMT units. There are chances of it getting the Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as well.

The HBX is expected to retail from Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While its direct rival will be the Mahindra KUV100, its price range will also put it on par with the entry-level variants of all the sub compact SUVs like the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and its bigger sibling, the Nexon.