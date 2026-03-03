Tata Punch EV Base Smart 30 Vs Tata Punch EV Top-spec Empowered Plus S 40: Is The Upgrade Worth It?

The Tata Punch EV has been one of the more practical choices in its segment, offering a good mix of features. With the latest update, Tata Motors has introduced several changes to make it more appealing, which you can learn more about in our earlier report. In this report, we compare the base Punch EV with its top-spec trim to understand what really sets them apart.

With a price gap of around Rs 3 lakh between the two, the key question is simple: is the base variant good enough, or does the top-spec justify the extra spend? Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Exterior

Both variants share the familiar styling, with upright proportions and a slightly muscular stance. The overall design remains the same, so you still get that modern micro-SUV look regardless of the variant you choose. However, the top-spec trim does manage to stand out because of the additional elements it gets over the base version.

The Smart 30 variant of the Punch EV is equipped with halogen projector headlamps, while the top-spec Empowered Plus S 40 upgrades to LED projector headlamps along with LED fog lamps. The sleek LED DRLs are offered on both variants, which means even the base model retains a contemporary lighting signature.

The Smart variant gets 15-inch steel wheels; in contrast, the top-spec rides on larger 16-inch alloy wheels that instantly add a more premium feel. The Empowered Plus S also comes equipped with roof rails, which enhance its SUV character, and a dual-tone paint scheme that further elevates the overall appearance.

The base variant also misses out on features like a rear wiper and defogger. While the Empowered Plus S gets both these features, it also comes with connected LED tail lamps that give the Punch EV a more modern and distinctive look.

If you choose a bold shade like Empowered Oxide, the connected lighting setup adds a nice contrast and makes the rear look sharper. Speaking of colour options, below are the paint options offered with each variant.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Colour Options

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 Colour Options Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 Colour Options Supernova Copper Fearless Yellow Pure Grey Empowered Oxide Bengal Rouge Caramel Pristine White Suppernove Copper — Pure Grey — Bengal Rouge — Pristine White

The Empowered Plus S variant gets all the paint shade options, although they are offered only with a dual-tone finish featuring a black roof. If you are interested in knowing what colour options are available with the other variants of the Punch EV, take a look at our earlier report.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Interior

The Punch EV Smart keeps things simple inside. You get Tata’s 2-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo and fabric seat upholstery, but the overall feel is basic. The biggest drawback here is the absence of an infotainment system, which means buyers will need to upgrade to higher-spec variants. It also gets a TFT display within a semi-digital instrument cluster.

In contrast, the Empowered Plus S offers a more modern and better-equipped cabin. It features a dual-tone grey and white theme that makes the interior look fresher. The seats feature leatherette upholstery, while the addition of grey accents and stitching helps give an airy feel. More importantly, it gets a larger infotainment system and a fully digital driver’s display, along with a touch-sensitive climate control panel that adds to the overall experience. Additionally, the top-spec Punch EV is also offered with a sunroof, which further enhances cabin ambience.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Features

Coming to features, this is where the difference between the two variants becomes very clear. Our detailed variants explained story shows what each variant of the Tata Punch EV gets.

The Punch EV Smart shows noticeable cost-cutting here. There is no touchscreen infotainment system, which means no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. You also miss out on audio system and steering-mounted audio controls. Tata does offer basic connected car technology, but it is still a very minimal setup.

On the convenience front, the Smart trim covers the basics. You get front power windows, automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and an electric tailgate release. However, features like rear power windows with toggle controls, front and rear centre armrests, and additional charging ports are not available here.

The Empowered Plus S, on the other hand, feels far more feature-loaded. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. You also get Type-C charging ports, keyless entry with push-button start/stop, and connected car technology. It also offers ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, a rear armrest, and even an air purifier.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Safety

The Punch EV Smart does not compromise much on safety. It comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and rear parking sensors. However, it misses out on features like a rear-view camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and rain-sensing wipers.

The Empowered Plus S includes all these safety features and also adds a 360-degree camera system, hill-descent control, and a blind spot monitor, making it better equipped overall. Most of these safety features are also offered with the one-below-top Empowered variant, which has a decent features package.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Powertrain

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 Battery pack 30 kWh 40 kWh Power/ Torque 88 PS/ 154 Nm 130 PS/ 154 Nm Claimed range 365 km-375 km* 468 km Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds

*Under certification

Both variants get a single battery pack option. The Smart is offered with the smaller 30 kWh unit, while the top-spec Empowered Plus S comes with the larger 40 kWh battery pack. Only one variant in the entire Punch EV lineup is available with both battery pack options.

Tata Punch EV Smart 30 vs Empowered Plus S 40: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tata Punch EV Smart 30 Rs 9.69 lakh Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 Rs 12.59 lakh

Do note that the new Punch EV is also being offered with a battery rental plan, prices of which start from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km.

The Punch EV serves as a premium alternative to the MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV, while an affordable alternative to the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.