Things We Learnt After Driving The 2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift

The Tata Punch EV has been a sensible electric micro SUV offering a good feature set alongside everyday practicality. Now, with its updates and improvements, we spent some time behind the wheel to understand what has really changed. After driving the newly launched Tata Punch EV, here are the things we learnt.

A Cleaner And More Mature Design

The Tata Punch EV, albeit a lot similar to its previous silhouette, now looks cleaner than before. The dimensions have increased marginally and the updated fascia makes it look a little bigger, even though its footprint remains similar. One of the most noticeable additions is the connected tail lamps at the rear, which lend it a more modern appearance. Interestingly, the connected DRLs at the front have been removed, giving the fascia a simpler and less cluttered look.

Overall, the changes are not dramatic, but they do make the Punch EV look fresher and more in line with Tata’s latest design direction.

Improved Cabin Quality

Step inside, and the improvements are easier to notice. The new window switches feel more tactile and solid, and even the door handles feel sturdier than before. Tata has also updated the headlamp and wiper stalks, borrowing them from the Sierra, and they feel much more premium in daily use.

While the layout remains familiar, these small touchpoints enhance the overall cabin experience. It feels like a step forward in perceived quality without altering the core design.

A Good Feature List With Thoughtful Additions

The feature list remains largely unchanged, which is not necessarily a bad thing. The Punch EV was already well-equipped. However, one addition that stands out is the high beam alert system. It is a thoughtful feature aimed at improving road safety, and it will be interesting to see whether it actually influences driving habits. There are, however, no headline-grabbing new features, but the overall package remains strong for the segment.

Better Range And Improved Drive Experience

One of the more important upgrades comes in the form of improved range. The updated battery packs now offer better real-world range than before, making the Punch EV more usable for daily commutes as well as occasional longer drives.

Here’s a quick look at its specifications:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km

Still Comfortable Despite The Updates

*Under Certification The new motor setup also delivers quicker performance, making the SUV feel more responsive. Additionally, the regenerative braking is better calibrated now. The braking intensity in regen modes is not as harsh as before, which results in a smoother and more natural driving experience.

The Punch EV retains its comfortable ride quality. The overall weight remains close to the previous version, and that helps maintain its plush character. It continues to absorb speed breakers and potholes well, and the handling feels stable and predictable. Comfort remains one of its strongest traits.

Some Practical Limitations

That said, there are a few compromises. The rear seat is best suited for four occupants overall. While it is technically a five-seater, the middle passenger misses out on a headrest and space is limited when all seats are occupied. Rear passengers also do not get AC vents or cupholders, which would have improved long-distance comfort.

Value That Makes Sense

One of the Punch EV’s biggest strengths continues to be its pricing, ranging between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a slightly lower price than before, making it an even more attractive proposition.

The BaaS pricing option, starting from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km, further improves accessibility for buyers looking to lower the upfront cost.

The updates may not completely transform the Punch EV, but they refine an already practical electric SUV. With better range, improved cabin quality and a cleaner design, it feels more complete than before.

What do you think about the updated Tata Punch EV? Would you consider it over its rivals? Let us know in the comments.