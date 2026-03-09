New Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Which Variant Makes More Sense?

Tata recently updated the Punch EV, and the electric micro SUV is currently offered in multiple variants, including Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus S. The Adventure variant sits just below the top trims and offers a balanced set of features.

Meanwhile, the Empowered variant is positioned higher in the lineup and comes with a few additional tech and safety features. If you are unsure whether the Adventure variant already covers your needs or if the Empowered trim is worth spending more on, here’s a closer look at how the two compare.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Punch EV Adventure Variant Rs 11.59 lakh Punch EV Empowered Variant Rs 12.29 lakh

The Empowered variant costs Rs 70,000 more than the Adventure trim. Notably, both are offered with the bigger 40 kWh battery pack. For this extra amount, let’s find out what additional design, tech, and safety features are offered.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Exterior

Both the Adventure and Empowered variants get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, the updated grille design, and refreshed bumpers.

However, the Adventure variant gets 16-inch steel wheels with stylised covers, while the Empowered trim rides on 16-inch alloy wheels, which lend the micro SUV a slightly more premium appearance.

At the rear, the Empowered variant adds connected LED tail lamps, which are not offered with the Adventure trim. Other than this upgrade, both variants look largely similar on the outside.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Colour Options

The Adventure variant is offered in the following colours:

Supernova Copper

Pure Grey

Bengal Rouge

Pristine White

Caramel

The Empowered variant adds two more colour options:

Fearless Yellow

Empowered Oxide

However, the Empowered variant is offered with a black roof across all colour options, meaning it is available only with a dual-tone paint scheme.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Interior

Things continue to appear similar inside the cabins of both variants. The overall dashboard layout looks modern and functional, and both also feature a dual-tone white and black cabin theme.

However, things get slightly more premium in the Empowered variant, where you get a larger infotainment system along with a digital driver’s display. It also gets blue accents throughout the interior along with blue stitching, which helps make the cabin look more distinctive.

Apart from that, both variants get a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a centre console with storage space for added practicality, and multiple USB charging ports.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Features

The Adventure variant gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired smartphone connectivity, a 4-speaker music system, automatic climate control, a semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Additions in the Empowered variant include a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, connected car tech, and an air purifier.

For a closer look at the features offered with each variant, you can read our detailed story.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Safety

Both the Adventure and Empowered variants come equipped with several essential safety features. These include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Empowered variant, however, adds a couple of additional safety features, including a 360-degree camera system, while the Adventure variant only gets a reverse parking camera. It also misses out on the blind spot monitor, which is offered with the Empowered trim.

Tata Punch EV Adventure vs Empowered: Powertrain Options

Both the Adventure and Empowered variants come with the same 40 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are listed in the table below.

Battery Pack 40 kWh Claimed Range 468 km Power 129 PS Torque 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 9 seconds

The Punch EV is also available with a smaller 30 kWh battery pack, but that option is limited to the lower-spec variants.

If you want to take a look at how the smaller battery pack version compares against the fully loaded model, you can also check out our detailed comparison of the Punch EV Smart Plus 30 and Empowered Plus S 40 variant.

CarDekho Says…

The Adventure variant already offers a fairly well-rounded package with most of the essential features buyers would expect. It also gets the larger 40 kWh battery pack, meaning you do not miss out on performance or driving range by choosing this trim.

The Empowered variant, however, brings noticeable upgrades in terms of technology and safety. If the additional tech features and safety equipment matter to you, spending the extra Rs 70,000 on the Empowered variant could be worth it. However, if you are looking for a variant that already covers the essentials while keeping the price lower, the Adventure trim still remains a sensible choice.

