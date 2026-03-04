Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Is The Upgrade Worth The Extra Money?

The Tata Punch EV facelift has quickly attracted interest from enthusiasts and potential buyers, mainly due to its practicality, SUV styling, premium features, and impressive claimed range. With the facelift, Tata offers the Punch EV in five variants, ranging from the no-frills Smart to the feature-loaded Empowered Plus S.

For many buyers, however, the real dilemma begins right at the entry level: should you stick with the budget-friendly Smart, or spend a little extra on the better-equipped Smart Plus? So, is the Smart variant good enough for buyers, or does the Smart Plus justify the extra spend? Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Price

Variant Price Smart Rs 9.69 lakh Smart Plus Rs 10.29 lakh to Rs 10.89 lakh

As seen above, there is a price difference of Rs 60,000 between the Smart and Smart Plus variants. Moreover, the difference between the 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery packs is also Rs 60,000.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Exterior

On the outside, both variants of the Tata Punch EV look largely identical, save for some of the additional design elements and features of the Smart Plus. Both the Smart and Smart Plus come equipped with halogen projector headlamps paired with sleek LED DRLs. They miss out the LED projector headlamps and cornering fog lamps. You get the same minimalist look, featuring a closed-off grille and a clean-looking bumper.

In profile, the Smart rides on 15-inch steel wheels without covers, which gives it a more basic appearance. In contrast, the Smart Plus offers 16-inch steel wheels (with the 40 kWh variant), making it look slightly more proportionate and better planted on the road. Both variants get ORVM-mounted turn indicators for a premium look.

The Smart Plus also gets a shark-fin antenna, which enhances the overall finish and gives it a more contemporary appeal.

That said, design elements such as connected LED tail lamps, roof rails and a dual-tone roof are reserved for higher variants, so both the Smart and Smart Plus maintain a fairly clean and simple exterior look. If you quickly want to take a look at the base-spec Smart variant, then check out this story. Let’s move on to the colour options.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Colour Options

Both Smart and Smart Plus variants come with these colour options:

Supernova Copper

Pure Grey

Bengal Rouge (Red)

Pristine White

Hues like Caramel, Fearless Yellow, and Empowered Oxide are reserved for higher variants. Higher variants also come with dual-tone options.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Interior

Inside the cabin, both versions of the Tata Punch EV follow the same layout, featuring Tata’s new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and a clean, functional dashboard design. The Smart variant keeps things simple with fabric seat upholstery and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 4-inch TFT display. It covers the essentials, but the overall experience feels quite basic, especially due to the absence of a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Smart Plus with the 40 kWh battery pack also gets an upgraded lower centre console, featuring two dedicated cupholders, and a rotary gearshifter featuring a knurled finish.

The Smart Plus, while visually similar in terms of materials and upholstery, feels noticeably more complete from a usability standpoint. It retains the fabric seats and semi-digital instrument cluster but adds meaningful conveniences such as rear power windows with toggle controls, central locking, and charging ports.

Both variants miss out on niceties such as leatherette upholstery and premium finishes across the cabin.

More details about the Smart Plus variant can be found in this report.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Features

The difference between the Smart and Smart Plus variants of the Tata Punch EV becomes far more evident when you look at convenience and feel-good features. The Smart Plus adds several practical upgrades over the base trim, including toggle-type controls for both front and rear power windows, two Type-C charging ports (one supporting 65W fast charging), a co-driver vanity mirror (with the 40 kWh variant), paddle shifters for adjusting regenerative braking, and central locking.

The Smart variant does not get a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, speakers, or steering-mounted audio controls, although it does offer basic connected car technology. In contrast, the Smart Plus comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, and connected car tech. It also adds new drive modes, giving drivers more flexibility.

Our Pick: If in-car entertainment and modern tech features matter to you, the Smart Plus clearly feels like the more sensible starting point in the lineup.

Features like keyless entry, push-button start/stop, electric ORVM adjustment, and cruise control are some of the key absences in both of these variants.

Want to check out the variant-wise features of the Punch EV? Head over to this story.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Safety

When it comes to safety, the Tata Punch EV ensures that even the base Smart variant is not stripped of essential protection. It comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, high-beam assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors as standard.

The Smart Plus builds on this by adding a few convenience-oriented safety features, particularly with the 40 kWh variant. It offers a rear-view camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill-hold control and a day/night IRVM.

While both variants provide strong baseline safety, the Smart Plus enhances the overall driving and parking experience with these additional assists.

Tata Punch EV Smart vs Smart Plus: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Tata Punch EV Smart is offered exclusively with the 30 kWh battery pack paired to a single electric motor. The Smart Plus, on the other hand, gives buyers more flexibility. It is available with both the 30 kWh and the larger 40 kWh battery pack. Let’s check out the specifications of both these powertrains.

Punch EV facelift Battery Pack 30 kWh (Smart and Smart Plus) 40 kWh (Smart Plus) Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* 468 km Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds 9 seconds

CarDekho Says

*Under certification

If your priority is simply to enter the EV space at the lowest possible price, the Tata Punch EV Smart does the job. It covers all the safety essentials, offers a decent claimed range with the 30 kWh battery pack, and retains the same SUV styling as the higher variants. For buyers with a strict budget who don’t mind skipping a touchscreen or premium conveniences, it remains a sensible and practical city EV.

However, the Smart Plus feels like the more well-rounded choice. For an additional Rs 60,000, you get a proper touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, rear power windows, paddle shifters, extra charging ports, and the option of upgrading to the larger 40 kWh battery pack with significantly better performance and range. That added flexibility alone makes it a smarter long-term buy.

In our view, unless you are stretching every rupee, the Smart Plus is the variant to pick. It strikes a better balance between affordability and features, and feels like the true entry point into the Punch EV lineup. We would also recommend you get the 40 kWh battery option, which will be a much more sensible option in the long run, and also more fun to drive due to the extra power on tap.