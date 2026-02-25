New Tata Punch EV Base-spec Smart Variant Explained

The facelifted Tata Punch EV has been launched with updated styling, improved features and two new battery pack options. Prices start from Rs 6.49 lakh with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, and go up to Rs 12.59 lakh with the battery included.

The Punch EV is offered in five variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S. In this report, we take a closer look at the base-spec Smart variant in images, explaining what this entry-level trim offers and what you miss out on.

Tata Punch EV Smart Exterior

The Smart variant of the Punch EV keeps things simple without looking barebones. Up front, you get halogen projector headlamps paired with LED DRLs, which give the Punch EV a modern identity despite being the base trim. However, features like automatic headlights and LED projector units are reserved for higher variants. You even miss out on fog lamps that are offered with higher variants.

Coming to its profile, you get ORVM-mounted turn indicators, which add a premium touch even at this price point. The base variant sits on 15-inch steel wheels without covers. While they look basic compared to the 16-inch alloys offered in higher trims, they keep costs in check.

At the rear, the Smart variant misses out on connected LED tail lamps, which are available from the Empowered variant onwards. There’s also no rear wiper and defogger here, which we believe is a crucial miss. You do get a chunky silver skid plate at the rear to round off the overall design. Dual-tone paint options and roof rails are also not available with this base trim.

Tata Punch EV Smart Interior

Step inside the Tata Punch EV Smart variant, and the cabin feels practical and functional, rather than premium. It gets a 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, something that we have seen on most new Tata cars. You get fabric seat upholstery here, while the top-spec trim gets leatherette seat upholstery.

The main miss here is the absence of an infotainment unit, which means you will have to spend extra for it. Being a base variant, it gets the basic semi-digital unit with a 4-inch TFT display, unlike the larger 10.25-inch fully digital display offered in the upper variants.

Tata Punch EV Smart Features

This is where the Smart trim shows clear cost-cutting. There is no touchscreen infotainment system on offer, and it also misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, speakers, and steering-mounted audio controls. That said, Tata still provides basic connected car technology, ensuring you are not completely disconnected.

Our Suggestion: If infotainment and in-car entertainment are high on your priority list, upgrading to at least the Smart Plus variant would be a more sensible choice.

In terms of convenience, you get front power windows, auto AC, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and an electric tailgate release, covering some of the essentials most buyers would expect. However, you do miss out on several comfort-oriented features, such as rear power windows with toggle controls, front and rear centre armrests, and charging ports. Higher variants also offer features such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and an 8-speaker sound system. If you want to check out the variant-wise features of the Punch EV, then head over to this story.

One area where the Smart variant stands out is safety. Despite being the entry-level trim, it comes well-equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, high-beam assist, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors as standard.

However, features such as a rear-view camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, rain-sensing wipers, hill-descent control and a 360-degree camera are reserved for the higher variants.

Powertrain

The Smart variant is offered only with the 30 kWh battery pack. Here are the key specifications:

Punch EV facelift Battery Pack 30 kWh Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km-375 km* Power 88 PS Torque 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 13.5 seconds

*Under certification

The larger 40 kWh battery (with 129 PS and a claimed 468 km range) is not available with the Smart trim.

Tata Punch EV Smart Price And Rivals

The Tata Punch EV Smart variant is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh (with BaaS option). The standard ex-showroom price starts from Rs 9.69 lakh.

At this price point, the Punch EV Smart serves as an affordable entry into the electric SUV space and rivals higher variants of models like the MG Comet EV and the Tata Tiago EV. Higher-spec variants compete with models like the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

For buyers who prioritise safety, essential comfort features and an electric powertrain at the lowest possible price, the Smart variant makes a strong case. However, those wanting a more feature-rich experience may find better value in the Smart Plus or Adventure trims. Stay tuned, as we will also be publishing in-depth articles on those higher variants.