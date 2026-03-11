New Tata Punch EV Top-spec Empowered Plus S Variant Explained: Is It Worth Upgrading To?

The new Tata Punch EV has recently been wholly upgraded with an updated design, new features and new battery options too. Its prices start from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), considering you purchase the car as a whole. Otherwise, it is also on offer with a Battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, prices of which start from Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km. The facelifted Punch EV is available in five broad trims: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus S.

In this report, we’ll be explaining its top-most variant and checking whether it makes real sense to be considered over its lower variants. Without further ado, let’s begin:

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Design

From a distance, every Punch EV shares the same upright proportions and youthful character, yet the Empowered Plus S adds a few elements that subtly signal its flagship status.

The most noticeable upgrade is LED projector headlamps, while lower trims receive halogen units. Complementing them are front LED fog lamps with a cornering function, another feature you will not find further down the range.

On the side, the roof rails add visual ruggedness. The Punch EV Empowered Plus S is fitted with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, you’d find the same connected LED taillamps, faux textured skid plate section, shark-fin antenna and rear wiper and washer that you get to see in lower trims. Check out the comparison between the Punch EV’s base and top variants here.

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Colour Options

You get all the colour options in this variant that are offered with the Punch EV. The colourways on offer are: Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide, Caramel and Fearless Yellow.

You can see how each of these colour options looks here.

Note: In the one-below-top Empowered and Empowered Plus S trim, all the above colours are available in a dual-tone finish, where it is paired with a black roof.

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Interior

Inside, the Punch EV offers a practical and modern cabin layout as standard. The Empowered Plus S variant continues with the dual-tone grey and white cabin theme and layered dashboard design. It also gets premium leatherette upholstery. This trim stands out by enhancing rear-seat comfort with the addition of a rear-centre armrest, a feature not available in the lower trims. You can learn more about the Punch EV’s mid-spec Adventure trim in this report.

It also gets a single-pane sunroof, which adds more light and openness to the cabin and is exclusive to the top-spec variant. Besides, it gets the same 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, redesigned central AC vents, a touch-enabled panel for the climate controls, toggle-switch-like power window controls and dual digital displays.

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Features & Safety

The Empowered Plus variant of the Tata Punch EV introduces a few additional convenience features over the standard equipment. The key highlights are ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and an auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear-view mirror). Besides, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, push-button start/stop, a 4-speaker sound system and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, the Punch EV is equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC (electronic stability control), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a blind view monitor, and even an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

Here’s a detailed account of the variant-wise features in the new Tata Punch EV.

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Powertrain

The Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S variant is available only with the larger 40 kWh battery option. The detailed specification is given below:

Battery Pack 40 kWh No. of electric motor 1 Power 129 PS Torque 154 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 9 seconds Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 468 km

There is also a smaller 30 kWh battery option available, paired with the same single-motor setup that delivers 88 PS and 154 Nm. With the smaller battery, the Punch EV is claimed to run up to 375 km on a single charge. This battery option is available with the base-spec Smart and Smart Plus variant of the Punch EV.

New Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S: Price & Rivals

The Tata Punch EV Empowered Plus S is priced at Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals theCitroen eC3 and is a more affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, and MG Windsor EV.

CarDekho Says…

If you are considering the top-spec Empowered Plus S variant of the Tata Punch EV, this variant does make a strong case for itself because it brings together useful comforts along with some design upgrades. These may sound like small additions on paper, but in daily use, they can make the car feel noticeably more premium and convenient.

At the same time, buyers should also look at the broader picture. If your priority is simply getting into an electric car at the lowest cost, a lower variant might do the job just fine because the core EV experience remains the same. But if you prefer buying the fully loaded version of a car and keeping it for several years, in that sense, it can be a fair pick for buyers who value comfort, convenience, and a bit of added sophistication in their everyday commute.