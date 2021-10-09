HomeNew CarsNewsTata Nexon Overtakes Maruti Vitara Brezza In September 2021

Tata Nexon Overtakes Maruti Vitara Brezza In September 2021

Modified On Oct 09, 2021 01:52 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The sub-4m SUV segment overall witnessed a nearly 40 percent decrease in production in September compared to August

The start of the 2021 festive season in September has seen a significant drop in the units shipped of nearly all sub-4m SUVs. Of all the reasons for this slide, we reckon the shortage of semiconductors has hit Indian carmakers hard.

Here’s how each model in this segment performed in September 2021:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers

September 2021

August 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Tata Nexon

9211

10006

-7.94

28.24

14.96

13.28

8398

Hyundai Venue

7924

8377

-5.4

24.29

21.09

3.2

8039

Kia Sonet

4454

7752

-42.54

13.65

23.07

-9.42

7373

Mahindra XUV300

3693

5861

-36.99

11.32

9.21

2.11

3914

Nissan Magnite

2330

2984

-21.91

7.14

0

7.14

2900

Renault Kiger

2312

2669

-13.37

4.26

0

0

2704

Maruti Vitara Brezza

1874

12906

-85.47

5.74

22.79

-17.05

10593

Toyota Urban Cruiser

816

2654

-69.25

2.5

0

2.5

2223

Ford EcoSport

0

396

-100

0

8.86

-8.86

2559

Total

32614

53605

-39.15

97.14

Key Takeaways

  • With over 9,000 units shipped, the Tata Nexon was the most sought-after sub-4m SUV in September. It also had the highest market share of over 28 percent, growing by more than 13 percent year-on-year (YoY).

  • The Hyundai Venue was hot on the trail of the Tata SUV, with around 8,000 units in September. However, it fell short by over 100 units compared to its average six months’ sales.

  • Even though the Kia Sonet’s month-on-month (MoM) figure went down by more than 42 percent, the SUV still took third place in September 2021.

  • Mahindra dispatched nearly 3,700 units of the XUV300 in September. The SUV’s market share in the said month stood at over 11 percent.

  • At number five is the Nissan Magnite, with over 2,300 units shipped in September.

  • Renault dispatched 2,312 units of the Kiger in September, slightly less than the Magnite. The Kiger witnessed a decline of over 13 percent in its MoM figures.

  • It was the bestseller in August, but the following month, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza found only around 2,000 takers. Its MoM figures went down by 85 percent -- that’s the biggest margin among all its rivals still in production.

  • With a market share of just 2.5 percent, the Toyota Urban Cruiser took the second last spot on the September sales chart.

  • Apart from this, Ford India threw a shocker at us last month, announcing immediate termination of production at its two facilities. The EcoSport took the body blow of this hasty retreat by the American carmaker, not shipping any unit at all.

