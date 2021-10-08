Don't Miss! 8 Car Accessories With Huge Discounts On Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sale

Modified On Oct 08, 2021 01:53 PM By CarDekho

We’ve listed our favourite accessories from the websites’ catalogues and their affordable alternatives

Dussehra and Diwali are the two best times of the year for everyone who’s patiently been waiting and saving up for that tiny life upgrade. We’ve compiled a list of our favourite car accessory items currently selling at sizeable discounts, part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (last day today) and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 (ends on October 10) campaigns. Here’s our list:

Pressure Washers

Price: Rs 6,000 to Rs 20,000

You don’t need a pressure washer to wash your car every week, but it does make things easier -- rinse, spray soap, scrub, and rinse off. It’s quite effective at getting grime off places that are hard to reach and eliminates the need for you to spend Rs 400 to Rs 900 every month on getting a good wash. Of the wide range of pressure washers on sale, our pick is this one from Bosch that’s selling at 42 percent off with a 6-month warranty. If you’re looking for something more affordable, Black and Decker’s washer is also rated well.

AmazonBasics Jumper Cable

Price: Rs 729

Affordable and nifty AmazonBasics car accessories are selling at nearly half-off, such as this jumper cable that costs a mere Rs 729. That’s a small price to pay for the security that in case your car’s battery runs out, you can flag down any kind-hearted motorist and utilise their car’s working battery to get yourself going again. This particular jumper cable set is claimed to be ideal for small or compact cars. Its 12-feet length is long enough for most use cases, while the 10-gauge wire ensures that the cable will not break even if it’s buried under a mountain of luggage in your boot.

Also see: Heavy Duty 1500A jump cable alternative

Portable Jump Starter

Price: Rs 3,000 to Rs 13,500

If you travel out of town a lot, a simple set of jumper cables might not be enough to ensure your safety -- after all, you still need a good samaritan’s running car to get yourself going. But a portable jump starter is, essentially, a power bank that can provide a burst of 12-volt, high-amperage electric current to add enough juice to your battery and help you start the car. Our pick is this one from 70mai that costs Rs 7,499 and stores 11,100 mAh of electricity, enough to jump-start your car up to 40 times (claimed). It works for petrol engines up to 4-litres in displacement and diesel engines up to 2-litres. It’s also fast charging-capable and can even charge your phone at 5V, just like a power bank. If you’re looking for something more affordable, check out this Bosch jump starter. Neither claims to work on completely dead batteries but will likely help you out and save time during a roadside breakdown.

Other AmazonBasics Accessories:

Price: Rs 189 to Rs 1,540

It’s your best chance to stock up on emergency equipment like this belt cutter and window breaker that costs less than Rs 200 and even comes with a 1-year warranty! Amazon’s jack stands became more affordable too, each priced at Rs 1,539. These aren’t just useful for doing emergency repair work, but for minor tinkering at home as well. They’re also for anyone who’s leaving town and wants to leave their car in storage, parking lot or garage for an extended time period. If your car isn’t driven for several months to a year or more, the tyres can slowly deflate and develop cracks under the weight of the car. Putting your car up on four jack stands will prevent this from happening, ensuring that your tyres stay serviceable for a longer time.

Turtle Wax Ceramic Spray

Price: Rs 1,358

This ceramic spray coating is for anyone looking to spruce up their car’s fading and swirl-marked paintwork. It takes a bit of diligence to ensure that your car’s paint is clean and contaminant-free before you spray on the coating, but it’s much more affordable than getting a ceramic coating at a workshop. The packaging claims that you only have to do this once a year, which can considerably reduce the amount of time you have to invest in cleaning and waxing your car.

Also see: Meguiar Ceramic Spray

Rain and Fog-proof Film

Price: Rs 459

Does the rain make your wing mirrors impossible to use? Check out this set of 4 waterproof films, cut out to fit most cars’ wing mirrors and windows. The bluish tinge also helps to reduce glare to some extent.

Also see: 2-piece Rain-proof ORVM Film

Seat Back Organiser

Price: Rs 470 to Rs 950

Practicality is usually a top priority for carmakers, but if your car has a lack of storage cubbies and bottle holders, you can grab one of these seat organisers that can be attached securely to the front seatback. This one even comes with a table tray, while another by Autofurnish is yet more affordable.

How We Picked These Items

We considered the overall ratings, went through customer reviews, and asked our teammates for their experience of using these items. Most of the items on this list are rated 4.0 or more (out of 5 stars) on their respective websites, with at least a hundred or so customer reviews available. For each product, there are several locally-made and international alternatives, but we’ve picked relatively low-risk investments for this listicle. It always helps to ensure that your car can accommodate your favourite accessories without compromising on the passenger space. Amazon allows you to pick your car’s specific model and filter the product list accordingly. When in doubt, check out consumer reviews from people with similar cars as yours.