Video Reveals What India's First Flying Car By Vinata Aeromobility Will Look Like Inside Out

Modified On Oct 07, 2021 05:42 PM By CarDekho

This hybrid car for the sky could put India on the map for flying air taxis

India’s pioneering flying car company, Vinata Aeromobility, has showcased its first concept, an autonomous flying two-seater taxi that can vertically take-off and land. It has a unique biofuel-electricity hybrid powertrain and two types of propulsion technologies! After getting the nod from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the startup unveiled its concept at the UK’s Helitech Expo 2021.







To help you visualise, this flying taxi’s pod will be about the size of a large sedan like the Maruti Ciaz. It has four pairs of rotors placed at each corner to help you take off and land from any surface or helipad. They’ll be powered by an electric battery, and they’ll only be used while taking off and landing. To move through the air, the flying car has a biofuel-powered propulsion system that, from the outside, seems similar to the quad exhausts on Bugatti’s latest track-focused hypercar concept, the Bolide. We’ll have to wait to see how Vinata’s forward-moving mechanism works.

From the rendering, it seems that it’ll be luxuriously appointed -- stitched material (fabric or leather) on the seats and doors and a full-width display screen. A fully panoramic roof will give you a wide-angle view of the world around. Enter the gullwing doors, and you’ll notice the sports seats and giant navigation screen, with a single central air vent that features an ambient light strip.

But don’t be fooled by the singular yoke that appears to be your only control for piloting the vehicle. Vinata’s aim is to make these flying cars autonomous. Food for thought -- would you be comfortable flying in a car that can only be controlled from the ground?

It might seem far-fetched, but you wouldn’t grow old waiting for Vinata’s flying car. The first prototype will break cover (and, hopefully, fly) at the Consumer Electronics Expo (CES) 2022. Later in 2023, the company expects to be ready for manufacturing.

Vinata’s flying car could help India’s transportation tech keep abreast of developments in other countries, where flying robo taxis are being attempted on a larger scale. But how unreal does this seem to you? Do you think there’s a market for flying cars and taxis in India? Let us know in the comments!