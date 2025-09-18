All
    Tata Nexon Outsells Maruti Brezza To Become The Best-selling Sub-Compact SUV In August 2025

    Modified On Sep 18, 2025 04:25 PM By Bikramjit

    5.5K Views
    The Renault Kiger, which recently received a facelift, has recorded the highest growth in monthly sales alongside Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet

    Sub-compact SUV Sales In August 2025

    The Tata Nexon has dethroned the Maruti Brezza from its top spot in the sub-4m SUV segment sales for August 2025. The Nexon and Brezza are followed by models like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV3XO, all of which have crossed the 5000 unit sales mark. Here’s a detailed rundown of how each of the models in this segment has performed during the month:

    Models

    August 2025

    July 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Tata Nexon

    14004

    12825

    9.19

    25.6

    19.57

    6.03

    14758

    Maruti Brezza

    13620

    14065

    -3.16

    24.9

    30.57

    -5.67

    15919

    Hyundai Venue

    8109

    8054

    0.68

    14.82

    14.47

    0.35

    8674

    Kia Sonet

    7741

    7627

    1.49

    14.15

    16.04

    -1.89

    7853

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    5521

    7238

    -23.72

    10.09

    14.33

    -4.24

    7540

    Skoda Kylaq

    3099

    3377

    -8.23

    5.66

    4670

    Nissan Magnite

    1384

    1420

    -2.53

    2.53

    3.59

    -1.06

    1844

    Renault Kiger

    910

    323

    181.73

    1.66

    1.38

    0.28

    547

    Kia Syros

    308

    834

    -63.06

    0.56

    3814

    Key Takeaways

    Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, climbed to the top of the sales chart in August, with cumulative sales of 14,004 units, registering over 9 percent month-on-month growth and securing more than a 25 percent market share.

     maruti brezza

    • With a 3 percent dip in its monthly sales, the Maruti Brezza slipped down to the second place in August 2025, which otherwise had long held the top spot. Maruti sold 13,620 units of the sub-4 metre SUV in August 2025.

    • Hyundai Venue held to the third spot in this roster with 8109 units being sold in August 2025 which is 55 units more than its July 2025 sales.

     kia syros

    • Kia sold over 7700 units of the Sonet in August 2025, where the SUV witnessed a slight MoM increase of around 1.5 percent. On the other hand, Kia Syros faced a setback in the segment. Its sales fell by more than 500 units during the month compared to July 2025.

    mahindra 3xo 

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO sales dropped to about 5,500 units, marking a 23 percent MoM decline. Its YoY market share also fell by over 4 percent.

     skoda kylaq

    • Skoda Kylaq posted sales of 3,099 units, a drop of 8 percent MoM, settling at a market share of 5.66 percent.

    • The Nissan Magnite slipped slightly to 1,384 units in Augustr 2025, down 2.5 percent compared to July 2025.

    renault kiger facelift 

    • The Renault Kiger bounced back strongly, recording the highest MoM growth in August. Sales surged by over 180 percent, reaching 910 units, up from just 323 unit sales of July 2025.

