Tata Nexon Outsells Maruti Brezza To Become The Best-selling Sub-Compact SUV In August 2025

The Tata Nexon has dethroned the Maruti Brezza from its top spot in the sub-4m SUV segment sales for August 2025. The Nexon and Brezza are followed by models like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV3XO, all of which have crossed the 5000 unit sales mark. Here’s a detailed rundown of how each of the models in this segment has performed during the month:

Models August 2025 July 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Tata Nexon 14004 12825 9.19 25.6 19.57 6.03 14758 Maruti Brezza 13620 14065 -3.16 24.9 30.57 -5.67 15919 Hyundai Venue 8109 8054 0.68 14.82 14.47 0.35 8674 Kia Sonet 7741 7627 1.49 14.15 16.04 -1.89 7853 Mahindra XUV 3XO 5521 7238 -23.72 10.09 14.33 -4.24 7540 Skoda Kylaq 3099 3377 -8.23 5.66 — — 4670 Nissan Magnite 1384 1420 -2.53 2.53 3.59 -1.06 1844 Renault Kiger 910 323 181.73 1.66 1.38 0.28 547 Kia Syros 308 834 -63.06 0.56 — — 3814

Key Takeaways

Tata Nexon, including the Nexon EV, climbed to the top of the sales chart in August, with cumulative sales of 14,004 units, registering over 9 percent month-on-month growth and securing more than a 25 percent market share.

With a 3 percent dip in its monthly sales, the Maruti Brezza slipped down to the second place in August 2025, which otherwise had long held the top spot. Maruti sold 13,620 units of the sub-4 metre SUV in August 2025.

Hyundai Venue held to the third spot in this roster with 8109 units being sold in August 2025 which is 55 units more than its July 2025 sales.

Kia sold over 7700 units of the Sonet in August 2025, where the SUV witnessed a slight MoM increase of around 1.5 percent. On the other hand, Kia Syros faced a setback in the segment. Its sales fell by more than 500 units during the month compared to July 2025.

Mahindra XUV 3XO sales dropped to about 5,500 units, marking a 23 percent MoM decline. Its YoY market share also fell by over 4 percent.

Skoda Kylaq posted sales of 3,099 units, a drop of 8 percent MoM, settling at a market share of 5.66 percent.

The Nissan Magnite slipped slightly to 1,384 units in Augustr 2025, down 2.5 percent compared to July 2025.

The Renault Kiger bounced back strongly, recording the highest MoM growth in August. Sales surged by over 180 percent, reaching 910 units, up from just 323 unit sales of July 2025.

