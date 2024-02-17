Tata Nexon Global NCAP Crash Test Comparison: Then vs Now

Published On Feb 17, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Tata Nexon

The facelifted Tata Nexon scored a 5-star safety rating, same as before, but that score is more impressive in 2024 than it was in 2018 and here’s why

Although the Global NCAP authority started crash-testing India-spec cars since 2014 under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, its first big breakthrough came in 2018. That’s when the Tata Nexon became the first Indian car to score a full 5-star rating in the safety assessments. Now, six years and a comprehensive facelift later, the sub-4m SUV has managed to achieve the same rating, and the result is just as significant since the crash test protocols have also been revised during that time.

Before we delve into how the Nexon’s crash test performance has changed from then to now, let’s first check out what’s been updated for the SUV followed by the testing protocols.

Tata Nexon: Then vs Now

In 2017, when Tata first launched the Nexon, the only standard safety tech was dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. The Tata Nexon was crash-tested twice in 2018, and after a small update of providing seatbelt reminders for front occupants as standard, the SUV achieved the 5-star score (it had first secured a 4-star rating).

Today, the SUV has undergone a couple of updates and now comes with plenty of safety tech as standard. This includes six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Not only that, the carmaker has also improved the structural strength and build quality of the SUV with the latest facelift, thereby enhancing occupant protection.

Evolution Of Global NCAP Crash Tests

When the Global NCAP started carrying out crash tests of India-specific cars, its primary focus areas were the provision of front airbags, ABS and overall structural integrity. It conducted only the frontal offset crash tests and scored the model on two broad categories: one for adult occupant protection (out of 17 points) and the other for child occupant protection (out of 49 points).

Today, Global NCAP not only conducts the frontal offset test but also includes side impact, side pole impact, and pedestrian protection tests into its safety assessments. Moreover, it has also mandated the fitment of a few more safety equipment as standard such as electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and ISOFIX to achieve the maximum 5-star rating. It now assigns scores for adult occupant protection on a scale of 34 points.

Tata Nexon Global NCAP Scores: A Quick Comparison

Parameter 2018 Tata Nexon (Second Score) 2024 Tata Nexon Adult Occupant Protection 5 stars (16.06 out of 17 points) 5 stars (32.22 out of 34 points) Child Occupant Protection 3 stars (25 out of 49 points) 5 stars (44.52 out of 49 points)

Adult Occupant Protection

Both versions of the SUV offered ‘adequate’ to ‘good’ protection to the adult occupants in the frontal offset crash tests. The footwell area of both the models was rated as ‘stable’ and so was the bodyshell, which was deemed capable of withstanding further loadings. The 2024 Nexon provided ‘marginal’ to ‘good’ levels of protection in the new side pole impact test.

Child Occupant Protection

In the case of the 2018 Nexon, the child seat for the 3-year old dummy was installed facing forward. On the other hand, it was installed facing rearward for the 18-month old. Both scenarios used ISOFIX anchorages while the support leg came into effect in the case of the latter. While the former was able to prevent excessive forward movement, the overall occupant protection ranged between ‘marginal’ and ‘good.’

When it comes to the 2024 Nexon, both the child seats for the 3-year old and 18-month old were installed facing rearwards using the anchorages and a support leg. In both cases, sufficient protection was offered to the child occupants. Meanwhile, the CRS for both offered full protection in the side impact crash test as well, perhaps helped by the presence of side and curtain airbags.

What’s Next For The Nexon?

Although the Tata Nexon has bagged a 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, it can further improve occupant safety by gaining some key advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB), rear-cross traffic alert, and collision avoidance assist.

Also, we expect the new Nexon to be crash tested by the Bharat NCAP soon as well. Furthermore, we hope Tata sends across the Nexon EV for crash testing as well which we believe could also secure a 5-star rating.

What are your thoughts on the Tata Nexon’s improved safety? Let us know in the comments.

