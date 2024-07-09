Modified On Jul 09, 2024 06:15 PM By Samarth for Tata Nexon

Tata will also extend the duration of the Nexon offers that were introduced to celebrate sale of 7 lakh Nexons

Tata Motors has crossed 20 lakh SUV sales in India and is offering special discounts to celebrate the milestone.

The prices of Harrier and Safari have been reduced and now it starts at Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

On this occasion, Tata is also offering benefits up to Rs 1.4 lakh on its biggest SUVs.

The Nexon EV and Punch EV get benefits up to Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 30,000 respectively.

The offers available on the Tata Nexon last month, are carried forward for this month also.

These offers are valid till July 31.

While the SUV craze is a phenomenon of the mid-2010s, Tata Motors has been making SUVs in India since 1991, starting with the iconic Tata Sierra. Now, the company has achieved a total of 20 lakh SUV sales with a present-day line-up that includes petrol, diesel, and electric powertrain options To celebrate this milestone, Tata has announced several offers on its SUV lineup. Let's explore these offers in detail.

Benefits Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the “King of SUVs” campaign, which brings down the prices for its flagship SUVs, the Safari and the Harrier. The updated prices now start at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Safari and Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Harrier. During this campaign, customers can also avail benefits of Rs 1.4 lakh on select variants of these SUVs.

Furthermore, the benefits for the Tata Nexon (7 in 7 celebration offer) are carried forward for this month also, which are worth up to Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read: Tata Nexon Celebrates 7 Lakh Sales Milestone With Special Discounts

Benefits on Tata EVs

Even the EV range gets benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh on the Nexon EV and Rs 30,000 on the Punch EV, with final discounts depending upon the variant. These offers are valid if you book your Tata SUV till July 31 only.

Tata SUVs Lineup

The Indian automaker currently offers four ICE (internal combustion) SUVs: the Tata Punch (starting at Rs 6.13 lakh), Nexon (starting at Rs 8 lakh), Harrier (now starting at Rs 14.99 lakh), and the flagship Safari (now starting at Rs 15.49 lakh). In its EV range, Tata offers two SUVs: the Punch EV (starting at Rs 10.99 lakh) and the Nexon EV (starting at Rs 14.49 lakh).

Tata is set to expand this lineup even further with upcoming models like the Tata Curvv, Tata Curvv EV, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra and Tata Nexon CNG.

All Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Nexon AMT