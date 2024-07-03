Published On Jul 03, 2024 07:44 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz

While the list is largely dominated by a wide range of SUVs, the only oddball here is a premium hatchback from Tata

With emission norms becoming increasingly stringent and the gradual shift towards using alternative fuel sources, the availability of diesel cars in India has significantly reduced in recent years, particularly in lower price segments. However, if you are in search of a diesel car in the market, here’s the list of 10 most affordable ones on sale in India right now.

Tata Altroz

Price Rs 8.90 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 90 PS/200 Nm

The Tata Altroz is not only the most affordable diesel car in India, but it is also the only hatchback to come with the option of a diesel engine, which is available from its mid-spec XM variant. Currently, the Altroz diesel is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The Tata Altroz is equipped with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, automatic AC, cruise control, a 6-speaker sound system, and a sunroof. Its safety features include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mahindra Bolero

Price Rs 9.79 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 76 PS/210 Nm

The next in the list is the Mahindra Bolero which can also be regarded as the most affordable diesel SUV in India. Its 1.5-litre diesel engine can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission. It’s only available with a diesel powertrain, which drives the rear wheels.

In terms of features, the Bolero has a semi-digital instrument cluster, manual AC, Bluetooth-enabled music system, power windows and power steering. Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Kia Sonet

Price Rs 9.80 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 116 PS/250 Nm

The Kia Sonet is the most affordable diesel subcompact SUV in India. It gets the choice of a diesel engine right from its base-spec HTE variant. The transmission choices for the Sonet diesel includes a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without the clutch pedal) or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Kia offers the Sonet with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof. On the safety front, it gets six airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), while its top-spec variants also get level 1 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane-keep assist, forward collision warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Also Check Out: Mahindra Marazzo Discontinued? No Longer Listed On Official Website

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Price Rs 9.95 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 100 PS/260 Nm

The Mahindra Bolero Neo can be considered a premium alternative to the standard Bolero. It gets a more powerful diesel engine than the Bolero which comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Like the Bolero, even the Bolero Neo is offered with a diesel engine only.

Mahindra has equipped the Bolero with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, and keyless entry. The safety features on the Bolero Neo include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with reverse assist, and ISOFIX child mounts.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price Rs 9.99 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 117 PS/300 Nm

Another subcompact SUV in the list is the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is basically the facelifted Mahindra XUV300. It gets the option of a diesel engine from its one-above-base MX2 variant. The diesel engine on the XUV 3XO comes paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.

Features on board the XUV 3XO include dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), dual-zone AC, a wireless phone charger, and a segment-first panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Tata Nexon

Price Rs 10 lakh onwards Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 115 PS/260 Nm

The Tata Nexon comes with the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine from its one-above-base Smart Plus variant. Just like the XUV 3XO, the diesel engine on the Nexon comes with two transmission choices: 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Tata’s subcompact SUV comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, hill assist, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Venue

Price Rs 10.71 lakh Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 116 PS/250 Nm

The Hyundai Venue comes with the same diesel engine that is offered with the Sonet. This engine is available from the mid-spec S Plus variant of the Venue, and only comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

In terms of features, the Hyundai Venue gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver's display, a 4-way powered driver's seat, and a sunroof. The Venue’s safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking camera, and level 1 ADAS features like forward collision warning, lane keep assist and departure warning, driver attention warning, high-beam assist, and leading vehicle lane departure alert.

Mahindra Thar

Price Rs 11.35 lakh Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 117 PS/300 Nm

The more affordable variants of the Mahindra Thar use a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from the XUV 3XO. It is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission, and comes with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) drivetrain.

Mahindra has equipped the Thar with amenities like 7-inch touchscreen, a 6-speaker sound system, and cruise control. The safety features on the Thar include dual front airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold & hill descent control.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price Rs 11.39 lakh Engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 120 PS/280 Nm

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus is an extended version of the Bolero Neo SUV which has the seat capacity for nine people. Compared to the Bolero Neo, it also gets a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Like the Bolero Neo, even the Bolero Neo Plus is a diesel-only offering.

The elongated version of the Bolero Neo comes with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker sound system, and manual AC. In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Kia Seltos

Price Rs 12.41 lakh Engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/Torque 116 PS/250 Nm

The only compact SUV in the list is the Kia Seltos which offers the choice of a diesel engine from its base-spec HTE variant. With the Seltos diesel, Kia offers two transmission options: 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Kia Seltos comes loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch displays (digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment), dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. On the safety front, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning and adaptive cruise control.

So these are the 10 most affordable diesel cars on sale in India right now. Which one would you choose from these and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

Follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel for regular updates

Read More on : Altroz on road price