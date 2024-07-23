Published On Jul 23, 2024 05:32 PM By Dipan for Tata Nexon

The Tata Curvv is an SUV-coupe offering, while the Tata Nexon has a more conventional SUV design

The Tata Curvv SUV, which was unveiled recently, is a striking addition to Tata Motors' lineup with its SUV-coupe design. At first glance, it may remind you of its siblings, the Tata Nexon and the larger Tata Harrier. However, the Curvv brings several distinctive features and advancements that set it apart. In this story, let’s check out the six design differences in which the Curvv sets itself apart from the Nexon SUV:

Sloping Roofline

One distinguishing feature of the Tata Curvv is its sloping roofline, typically associated with coupe cars, setting it apart from other models like the Tata Nexon, which features a more conventional roofline, which is commonly associated with most SUVs.

Different Front Grille And LED DRLs

The Tata Curvv carries over the connected LED DRL strip upfront from the Nexon EV. The Nexon, on the other hand, does not get a connected LED setup, but the DRLs are the same as those on the Curvv, minus the lightbar at the centre. The headlight design on both the SUVs is similar.

The Curvv also features a grille reminiscent of the one found on the Tata Harrier with body-coloured elements, whereas the Nexon’s grille has chromed-out elements.

A Different LED Tail Light Setup

Both Tata SUVs feature a connected LED tail light setup, though with distinct design differences. The Nexon’s taillights split into a Y-shape at the edges, while the Curvv’s tail lights form a single lightbar that ends with an upside-down C-shape. Despite these differences, the placement of the reversing light and the reflector is similarly done in triangular-ish housing in both SUVs.

Different Door Handles

For the first time in the compact SUV segment, a car is being offered with flush-type door handles. The Tata Curvv features flush-type door handles, which look more premium.

Different Alloy Wheel Sizes And Designs

The alloy wheel designs differ between the Tata Curvv and the Nexon. The Curvv features an elegant petal design with two-tone alloys, while the Nexon sports a design similar to the ones provided on the Nexon EV, making it more aerodynamic and giving it a sportier look. Moreover, the Curvv being a bigger car, comes with 18-inch wheels in comparison to the 16-inch units offered with the Nexon.

These are some of the design differences between two of Tata’s offerings. Do you like the design of the Tata Curvv or the Tata Nexon? Tell us in the comments below.

