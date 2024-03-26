Modified On Mar 26, 2024 07:32 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Virtus

Both the Virtus GT Plus Sport and Verna Turbo variants have cosmetic tweaks inside and out compared to their standard counterparts

The Volkswagen Virtus was recently showcased in a new GT Plus Sport concept version. It gets some cosmetic tweaks inside and out, giving it a sportier look over the standard sedan. It will be a direct rival to the turbo-petrol variants of the Hyundai Verna, which already has some design differences on the exterior and interior. In this article, we have compared the sportier looking versions of both compact sedans in images:

Front

The design of the Virtus GT Plus Sport is almost the same as the standard model save for the inclusion of red ‘GT’ badges. Volkswagen has even blacked out all the chrome bits of the regular model on this special edition concept to give it the sportier appearance. On the other hand, the Verna turbo’s fascia remains unchanged over the regular version and has the same LED DRL light bar and the mesh-like pattern for the grille.

Side

In profile, the Virtus GT Plus Sport comes with black side skirts and dark chrome finish on the door handles, red ‘GT’ badges in the front fenders, black ORVM housings, and black alloy wheels with red brake callipers. It also has a black roof. The Verna turbo’s bodywork from the sides remains unaltered over that of the standard model, but it also gets the provision of blacked-out alloy wheels with front red brake callipers.

Rear

At the back, the Virtus GT Plus Sport gets a black finish for the lower half of the bumper, red ‘GT’ badge on the tailgate, and a black boot lip spoiler. Both the headlights and taillights on the special edition Virtus have a smoked effect. The Verna turbo’s rear is nearly identical to that of the regular model except for the inclusion of the ‘1.5 Turbo’ badge.

Cabin

Volkswagen has given the upcoming sportier iteration of the compact sedan an all-black cabin theme and seat upholstery, while there is a red insert and ‘GT’ badge on the steering wheel. It also gets an all-digital driver display with the red theme and red ambient lighting.

Surprisingly, it’s the Verna that has more of the sporty detailing for the cabin such as contrast red stitching around the centre console and gear lever, on the leatherette upholstery and on the dashboard as well.

Powertrain Details

Specification VW Virtus GT Plus Sport (Expected) Hyundai Verna Turbo Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 150 PS 160 PS Torque 250 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

As Volkswagen only revealed the Virtus GT Plus Sport in a concept form, we are yet to ascertain its exact powertrain details. As it’s a GT variant, we think it is likely to be limited to the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Both sedans offer their more powerful engine options with the choice of manual and DCT auto transmissions, but the Verna has slightly more performance on offer.

Prices

VW Virtus GT Plus Sport Hyundai Verna Turbo Rs 17.5 lakh starting (Expected) Rs 14.87 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh

The prices for the Volkswagen Virtus’ new GT Plus Sport variant is expected to be announced in the second half of 2024, and it will likely be a fully equipped variant, hence the higher starting price. Volkswagen currently offers the sedan’s GT variants in the range of Rs 16.62 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). In comparison, the more powerful and better equipped Hyundai Verna presents as a more value-for-money option with its more affordable prices.

