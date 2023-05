Published On May 02, 2023 05:24 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago

The carmaker has hiked the prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) models, but not the electric ones

Maximum hike of up to Rs 15,000 is for the Altroz and Nexon.

They are followed by Tigor with a hike of up to Rs 10,000.

Lowest hike of up to Rs 5,000 is for the Punch.

No price changes for electric lineup and the flagship SUVs, Harrier and Safari.

These new prices have come into effect from the start of May.

Unlike other carmakers who hiked the prices of their models in April due to the updated BS6 phase 2 norms, Tata has rolled out its price increment just this month. The carmaker has hiked the prices of all its ICE models, except the Harrier and Safari, as both the SUVs got their price hikes earlier this year when their feature lists were updated. Check out the model-wise latest prices here:

Tiago

Tiago Petrol Manual Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference XE Rs 5.54 lakh Rs 5.60 lakh + Rs 6,000 XTO Rs 6.00 lakh Rs 6.00 lakh No Change XT Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 6.38 lakh + Rs 6,000 XT NRG Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh + Rs 6,000 XT Rhythm Rs 6.62 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh + Rs 6,000 NRG Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.11 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.11 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ DT Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 7.21 lakh + Rs 6,000 Tiago Petrol Automatic XTA Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 6.93 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZA+ Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.66 lakh + Rs 6,000 NRG A Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.66 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZA+ DT Rs 7.70 lakh Rs 7.76 lakh + Rs 6,000 Tiago CNG XE Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.50 lakh + Rs 6,000 XM Rs 6.77 lakh Rs 6.83 lakh + Rs 6,000 XT Rs 7.22 lakh Rs 7.28 lakh + Rs 6,000 XT NRG Rs 7.52 lakh Rs 7.58 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ NRG Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ Rs 7.95 lakh Rs 8.01 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ DT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh + Rs 6,000

The hatchback gets a uniform price hike of Rs 6,000.

Only the one-above-base XTO variant does not get a price increment.

Prices for the Tata Tiago now range from Rs 5.60 lakh to Rs 8.11 lakh.

The prices for the hatchback’s electric version have not been affected in this hike.

Tigor

Tigor Petrol Manual Variant Old Prices New Prices Difference XE Rs 6.20 lakh Rs 6.30 lakh + Rs 10,000 XM Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 7.21 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.86 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ LP Rs 8.00 lakh Rs 8.00 lakh No Change Tiago Petrol Automatic XMA Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.40 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 8.46 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZA+ LP Rs 8.60 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh No Change Tigor CNG XM Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 8.76 lakh + Rs 6,000 XZ+ LP Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 8.90 lakh No Change

The lower-spec variants of the Tigor get a hike of Rs 10,000.

Higher-spec ones get a hike of Rs 6,000.

The top-spec XZ+ LP and XZA+ LP variants do not get any price hike.

Tata Tigor is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh.

The Tigor EV’s prices also remain unaffected.

Altroz

Altroz Petrol Manual Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.60 lakh + Rs 15,000 XE+ Rs 6.65 lakh Rs 6.80 lakh + Rs 15,000 XM+ Rs 7.40 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh + Rs 5,000 XT Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 8 lakh + Rs 10,000 XT Dark Rs 8.26 lakh Rs 8.36 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ Rs 8.40 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ Rs 8.90 lakh Rs 9 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh + Rs 10,000 Altroz Petrol Automatic XMA+ Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh + Rs 5,000 XTA Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh + Rs 10,000 XTA Dark Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9.46 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No Change XZA+ Dark Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No Change Altroz Turbo Petrol XZ Rs 9 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ (O) Rs 9 lakh - XZ+ Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh + Rs 10,000 Altroz Diesel XE+ Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh + Rs 15,000 XM+ Rs 8.70 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh + Rs 10,000 XT Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 9.35 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZ Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZ+ Rs 10.20 lakh Rs 10.35 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh + Rs 10,000

Tata Altroz gets a hike of up to Rs 15,000.

The XM+ and XMA+ variants of the hatchback get an increment of only Rs 5,000.

The top-spec dual-clutch automatic XZA+ and XZA+ Dark variants do not get any price hike.

The hatchback is now priced between Rs 6.60 lakh and Rs 10.50 lakh.

It will soon be available with a CNG powertrain option as well, debuting Tata’s new twin-cylinder setup.

Punch

Punch Manual Variant Old Price New Price Difference Pure Rs 6 lakh Rs 6 lakh No Change Pure Rhythm Rs 6.35 lakh Rs 6.35 lakh No Change Adventure Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Camo Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.25 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Rhythm Camo Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 7.35 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Rs 7.65 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Camo Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Dazzle Rs 8.03 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Dazzle Camo Rs 8.13 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh + Rs 5,000 Creative Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 8.52 lakh + Rs 5,000 Creative IRA Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 8.82 lakh + Rs 5,000 Punch AMT Adventure Rs 7.45 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Camo Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Rhythm Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.85 lakh + Rs 5,000 Adventure Rhythm Camo Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Camo Rs 8.35 lakh Rs 8.40 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Dazzle Rs 8.63 lakh Rs 8.68 lakh + Rs 5,000 Accomplish Dazzle Camo Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh + Rs 5,000 Creative Rs 9.07 lakh Rs 9.12 lakh + Rs 5,000 Creative IRA Rs 9.37 lakh Rs 9.42 lakh + Rs 5,000

Save for the base-spec Pure and Pure Rhythm variants of the Tata Punch, all other variants have got a uniform hike of Rs 5,000.

The dual-tone variants demand an extra Rs 10,000.

Tha Tata Punch is now priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh.

Nexon

Nexon Petrol Manual Variant Old Price New Price Difference XE Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.80 lakh No Change XM Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 8.90 lakh + Rs 10,000 XM S Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 9.50 lakh + Rs 10,000 XM+ S Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 10 lakh + Rs 5,000 XZ+ Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 10.80 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ S Rs 11.25 lakh Rs 11.35 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ S Dark Rs 11.55 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 11.60 lakh Rs 11.70 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUX Dark Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUXS Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 12.20 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUXS Kaziranga Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUXS Dark Rs 12.30 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZ+ LUXS Jet - Rs 12.43 lakh - XZ+ LUXS Red Dark - Rs 12.45 lakh - Nexon Petrol Automatic XMA Rs 9.45 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh + Rs 10,000 XMA S Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh + Rs 15,000 XMA+ S Rs 10.60 lakh Rs 10.65 lakh + Rs 5,000 XZA+ Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 11.45 lakh Rs 11.55 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ S Rs 11.90 lakh Rs 12 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ S Dark Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUX Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUX Dark Rs 12.55 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUXS Rs 12.75 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUXS Kaziranga Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUXS Dark Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh + Rs 10,000 XZA+ LUXS Jet - Rs 13.08 lakh - XZA+ LUXS Red Dark - Rs 13.10 lakh - Nexon Diesel Manual XM Rs 10 lakh Rs 10 lakh No Change XM S Rs 10.75 lakh Rs 10.80 lakh + 5,000 XM+ S Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 11.35 lakh + 5,000 XZ+ Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 12 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ Dark Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 12.30 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ S Rs 12.60 lakh Rs 12.75 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ S Dark Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 13.05 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 12.95 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUX Dark Rs 13.25 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUXS Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUXS Kaziranga Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 13.70 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUXS Dark Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh + 15,000 XZ+ LUXS Jet - Rs 13.83 lakh - XZ+ LUXS Red Dark - Rs 13.85 lakh - Nexon Diesel Automatic XMA S Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh + Rs 5,000 XMA+ S Rs 11.95 lakh Rs 12 lakh + Rs 5,000 XZA+ Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ Dark Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 12.95 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUX Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUX Dark Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 14.05 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUXS Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUXS Kaziranga Rs 14.20 lakh Rs 14.35 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUXS Dark Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 14.45 lakh + Rs 15,000 XZA+ LUXS Jet - Rs 14.48 lakh - XZA+ LUXS Red Dark - Rs 14.50 lakh -

The base-spec petrol and diesel variants of the Nexon do not get a price hike.

Most manual variants get a hike of Rs 10,000 and most diesel variants get dearer by Rs 15,000.

Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.50 lakh. There is no change in the prices for the subcompact SUV’s electric avatar.

It will be getting its first major facelift soon which has been spied testing and is expected to debut in 2024.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom

