Tata Altroz CNG Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Baleno CNG?

Published On Apr 25, 2023 08:01 AM By Sonny for Tata Altroz

It packs segment-first technology and some premium features over its rivals

The factory-fitted CNG space has long been dominated by Maruti Suzuki with barely any competition, but Tata is on the path to rectify that. After introducing two CNG options in 2022, it showcased two more at Auto Expo 2023 and one of those is due to launch very soon - the Altroz CNG.

Pre-orders are currently open for the greener fuel variants of the premium hatchback and we have every detail apart from its prices. Here’s a quick summary of the specifications and highlights before we get into our variant-wise expected prices.

Powertrain Details

Specifications Altroz iCNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 77PS Torque 97Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The Altroz CNG will use principally the same petrol engine as the Tiago CNG but with an extra 4PS and 2Nm to offer. The biggest difference will be in the boot as the premium hatchback will feature a twin-cylinder setup to retain a practical boot space, unlike other CNG offerings in this space.

Features Expected

In terms of features, the Altroz CNG is expected to get the same equipment as the corresponding petrol variants, That includes a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, cruise control, mood lighting, rain sensing wipers and a rear parking camera. Unlike most CNG rivals, Tata will offer the CNG option in the top variant too which gets leatherette upholstery and six airbags. A feature-debut for the Altroz CNG will be a sunroof, but at the same time it will be ditching its semi-digital instrument cluster in favour of a fully-digitised unit as seen in the Tiago CNG.

How much could it be?

Given what we know, here’s how we much we expect you will have to shell out for the upcoming Altroz CNG:

Variant Expected Prices XE Rs 7.35 lakh XM+ Rs 8.3 lakh XZ Rs 9.3 lakh XZ+S Rs 10.4 lakh

We’re expecting a premium of Rs 90,000 for the CNG option over the corresponding petrol-manual variants of the Altroz. A similar premium can be observed with the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor. However, we are also considering the possibility of a slightly higher premium, at around Rs 1.1 lakh, for Tata’s new twin-cylinder setup that will make its market debut on the Altroz CNG. There is also a new XZ+S top-end variant with the sunroof.

Rivals

Let’s now compare these expected prices for the Altroz CNG to its competitors:

Altroz iCNG (expected) Maruti Baleno CNG Toyota Glanza CNG Rs 7.35 lakh to Rs 10.4 lakh Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 9.48 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

We expect the Altroz CNG to undercut its rivals at the entry-level and offer a more premium experience with the pricier top-spec CNG option which is missing from the Baleno/Glanza CNG.

