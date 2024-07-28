Tata Altroz Racer Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Jul 28, 2024 08:51 AM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer is being offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3

The Tata Altroz Racer was launched in June as a sportier version of the standard Altroz to take on the spicier Hyundai i20 N Line. Over the regular Altroz, its Racer version gets sportier design elements and a more powerful 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Tata offers the Altroz Racer in three broad variants, and here’s our analysis of which one you should be picking.

Before we get into variant details, let’s have a look at the engine specifications of the Altroz Racer:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS Torque 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT

The Altroz Racer is also expected to get the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT) at a later stage. Apart from the more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer also gets a sportier exhaust-note, standard across all three variants.

Colour Options

Tata offers the Altroz Racer in three dual-tone exterior shades:

Atomic Orange

Avenue White

Pure Grey

All three shades come with black treatment on the roof and hood, and also dual white stripes that run from the hood till the end of the roof.

Prices

Variant Prices R1 Rs 9.49 lakh R2 Rs 10.49 lakh R3 Rs 10.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant Verdict R1 Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package. R2 Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant. R3 Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

