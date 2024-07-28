All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Altroz Racer Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On Jul 28, 2024 08:51 AM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

  • 240 Views
  • Write a comment

The Tata Altroz Racer is being offered in three variants: R1, R2, and R3

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer was launched in June as a sportier version of the standard Altroz to take on the spicier Hyundai i20 N Line. Over the regular Altroz, its Racer version gets sportier design elements and a more powerful 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. Tata offers the Altroz Racer in three broad variants, and here’s our analysis of which one you should be picking.

Before we get into variant details, let’s have a look at the engine specifications of the Altroz Racer:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

Tata Altroz Racer Rear 3/4th

The Altroz Racer is also expected to get the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT) at a later stage. Apart from the more powerful turbo-petrol engine, the Altroz Racer also gets a sportier exhaust-note, standard across all three variants.

Colour Options

Tata offers the Altroz Racer in three dual-tone exterior shades:

  • Atomic Orange

  • Avenue White

  • Pure Grey

All three shades come with black treatment on the roof and hood, and also dual white stripes that run from the hood till the end of the roof.

Prices

Variant

Prices

R1

Rs 9.49 lakh

R2

Rs 10.49 lakh

R3

Rs 10.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Also Check Out: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer Front 3/4th

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on your desired variant’s name.

Variant

Verdict

R1

Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package.

R2

Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant.

R3

Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Tata Altroz Racer on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Altroz Racer

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2024
  • MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV
    Rs.20 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Lexus LBX
    Lexus LBX
    Rs.45 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Altroz Racer Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience