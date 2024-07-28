All
Tata Altroz Racer R3 Variant Analysis: Is It Worth Choosing The Top-spec Variant?

Modified On Jul 28, 2024 08:50 AM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The top-spec R3 variant of the Altroz Racer promises to offer the full flagship experience thanks to premium features like ventilated front seats (first-in-segment) and an air purifier

Tata Altroz Racer R3

If you are looking for sportier premium hatchbacks under Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), there are two popular options, one of which is the Tata Altroz Racer. The Altroz Racer gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine over the regular Altroz and comes in three-broad variants: R1, R2, and R3. With the R3 being offered at a price premium of Rs 50,000 over the mid-spec R2, we decided to check out if it makes sense to go for the fully loaded variant or not. But first, let’s take a look at its price:

Price

Variant

Price

R3

Rs 10.99 lakh

Ex-showroom price Delhi

Why Consider Altroz Racer R3?

Tata Altroz Racer front three-fourth
Tata Altroz Racer interior

Being the top-of-the-line variant, the Tata Altroz Racer R3 is offered with some additional premium features like ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car tech. If you truly desire the full flagship experience of the sportier hatchback, it is available at a justifiable premium of Rs 50,000 over the mid-spec R2 variant.

Its features list has been detailed in the table below:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • ‘Racer’ badges on the front fenders

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Front sliding centre armrest

  • Ventilated front seats (first-in-segment)

  • Air purifier

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Other Features

  • Dual-tone exterior paint scheme

  • Dual white racing stripes

  • Blacked-out ORVMs

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Orange ambient lighting on dashboard

  • All four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Automatic AC with Xpress cool feature

  • Rear AC vents

  • Cruise control

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ABS with EBD

  • Cornering stability control

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • Rear defogger

Also Check Out: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

What Could Have Been Better With The Altroz Racer R3?

Tata Altroz Racer rear three-fourth

The Tata Altroz Racer R3 comes with a striking exterior, a premium cabin, and a comprehensive features list, which packs ventilated front seats (first-in-segment) and even an air purifier. However, the package could have been even better with the inclusion of a heads-up display (HUD), which was featured in the concept version but did not make it to the production model. 

Another key factor could have been the provision of an automatic transmission right since its launch that could have helped it put up a better fight with its direct Hyundai rival. The Hyundai i20 N Line, on the other hand, already has it since it was launched in our market (a 7-speed DCT).

Variant

Verdict

R1

Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package.

R2

Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant.

R3

Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

S
Published by
Shreyash
