5 Things We Learnt After Driving Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine, sportier styling elements, and new features

The Tata Altroz Racer is currently the most powerful iteration of the Altroz, succeeding the previously available Altroz i-turbo. This Racer variant not only boasts a more powerful turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon but also gets sporty styling elements inside and out. So, as the name suggests, can the Altroz Racer finally claim the title of India's hot hatch? We recently had the opportunity to drive one, and here’s our take on it:

Good Looking But Due For An Update

The Tata Altroz has always been a good looking hatchback since it was launched in 2020. Now with the Racer variant, the new dual-tone exterior shades, dual white stripes that run from the hood till the end of the roof, and blacked out alloy wheels makes it look even sportier. However, the Altroz now also started looking dated as it’s due for a major update, and it also doesn’t feature any LED lighting elements.

We also believe that Tata could have done a better job with the Altroz Racer in terms of styling, by adding painted brake callipers. These would have complimented the black alloy wheels really well.

More Powerful Than Before, Still Not Exciting

Yes, the Tata Altroz Racer now features a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. This engine produces 120 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Things have indeed improved as this engine feels livelier than before. However, the Altroz Racer isn’t quite quick enough to be called exciting. Even its claimed 0-100 kmph timing, which is more than 11 seconds, is nowhere close to the excitement levels of a hot hatchback. However, the advantage of this new engine is the driveability. There is abundant power available no matter when you put your foot down for overtakes and high speed cruising.

Comfort & Handling Balance

Tata has done small tweaks to the suspension and steering response of the Altroz Racer, because of which it feels slightly more balanced around the corners. However, it is to be noted that the difference is not much and even the regular Altroz has good stability and handling. Also, these changes haven't impacted the comfort level and the Altroz Racer still has good ride quality, keeping passengers comfortable inside.

Premium Cabin And New Features

The Racer version of the Altroz gets an all black dashboard with black leatherette seat upholstery. The all-black interior theme is well complemented by orange inserts on the dashboard, and orange contrast stitching on the steering wheel, front centre armrest, and seat covers. Further adding to this is the themed ambient lighting, and all of this together makes the cabin experience even more premium than before.

Tata has also equipped the regular Altroz with amenities like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen - a much needed improvement over the older 7-inch unit as it features better display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and overall a better layout. It also gets a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display which can mirror maps, and ventilated front seats (first in segment). Its safety kit includes 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitoring.

Needs Better Exhaust & An Automatic Gearbox

Tata has provided a dual tip exhaust setup with the Altroz Racer and it sounds good, but is barely audible even from outside of the car. The exhaust isn’t audible at all inside while driving the car, so a better sounding exhaust would have elevated the driving feel.

Also, the Altroz Racer for now is not available with the option of an automatic transmission. However, Tata could provide the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT) at a later stage.

Final Takeaway

The Altroz Racer is definitely an improved car from Tata, which not only looks good but also performs better. However, it doesn't quite deliver the excitement expected from a hot hatch and has also started to look dated. Despite this, its improved feature list now justifies its classification as a premium hatchback.

