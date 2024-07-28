Tata Altroz Racer R2 Variant Analysis: Is This The Best Variant?

Modified On Jul 28, 2024 08:50 AM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer costs a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant

The Tata Altroz Racer is the sportier version of the Altroz which comes with a more powerful 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. It comes in three variants – R1, R2, and R3 – out of which the mid-spec R2 can be regarded as the best variant of the Altroz Racer. Let’s see what it has to offer for its price.

Price

Variant Price R2 Rs 10.49 lakh R3 Rs 10.99 lakh Difference Rs 50,000

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Why Consider Altroz Racer R2?

The mid-spec R2 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer can be considered as the best option in the sportier hatchback's lineup, as it includes all the features you get in its top-spec variant. While it looks identical to the other two variants inside and out, it is offered with additional interior features such as a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and a highly desirable single-pane sunroof over the entry-level R1. The R2 also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera for added convenience. Although it looks the same as the entry-level R1 variant, the R2’s added features give it an edge over the R1.

Here’s a closer look at what it has to offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders Leatherette upholstery

Front sliding centre armrest Sunroof

Wireless phone charger

7-inch digital driver’s display

Automatic AC with Xpress cool feature

Rear AC vents

Cruise control 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Rain-sensing wipers

360-degree camera with blind view monitor Other Features Dual-tone exterior paint scheme

Dual white racing stripes

Blacked-out ORVMs

Dual-tip exhaust Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Orange ambient lighting on dashboard All four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs 8-speaker sound system ABS with EBD

Cornering stability control

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger Upgrade To R3 If You Want N/A N/A Ventilated front seats (first-in-segment)

Air purifier Connected car tech N/A

Why Skip The Altroz Racer R2?

While the mid-spec Altroz Racer R2 is the most rounded package and best variant of the hatchback, it still doesn't provide the full flagship experience that can be had on the top-spec R3. This variant comes with a premium of Rs 50,000 and includes features such as ventilated front seats (a first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology. Only skip to the R3 if you truly desire the full flagship experience of the Altroz Racer.

Variant Verdict R1 Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package. R2 Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant. R3 Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

