Tata Altroz Racer R1 Variant Analysis: Is The Entry-level Variant The Most Value-for-money One?

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Altroz Racer R1 looks and feels like a top-spec, while packing almost all the essential features on offer

The Tata Altroz Racer can be had in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. Although the R1 is the entry-level variant of the sportier Tata hatchback, it is offered with a comprehensive features list and safety for its price. That said, it still misses out on some more premium features like a sunroof and wireless phone charger. Let’s check out why the Altroz Racer R1 is the most value for money variant.

Price

R1 Rs 9.49 lakh R2 Rs 10.49 lakh Difference Rs 1 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Why Consider Altroz Racer R1?

The Altroz Racer R1 doesn’t look like an entry-level variant by any means as it features a dual-tone treatment, sporty body graphics, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED DRLs. On the inside, the seats, steering wheel, and the front armrest are wrapped in leatherette with orange contrast stitching. Tata has even ensured that it packs many essential features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a rear wiper with a washer and defogger. , an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, and automatic headlights. The safety kit of the entry-level R1 variant includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rain-sensing wipers.

Here’s a look at its features list:

Exterior Interior Comfort & Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

16-inch alloy wheels

Front fog lamps

‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders Leatherette upholstery

Orange ambient lighting on dashboard Automatic AC with rear vents

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 6 airbags

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Rain-sensing wipers Other Features Dual-tone exterior paint scheme

Dual white racing stripes

Blacked-out ORVMs

Dual-tip exhaust Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Front sliding centre armrest All four power windows

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Semi-digital driver’s display 8-speaker music system ABS with EBD

Cornering stability control

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger Upgrade To R2 If You Want N/A N/A Sunroof

Wireless phone charger

7-inch digital driver’s display N/A 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Why Skip Altroz Racer R1?

Though the entry-level R1 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer offers all the essential features and safety equipment, it lacks certain premium amenities such as a sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. If these features are crucial in your decision-making, we suggest you consider the R2 variant, which includes all of these additions for a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1.

Variant Verdict R1 Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package. R2 Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant. R3 Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

