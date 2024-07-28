All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Altroz Racer R1 Variant Analysis: Is The Entry-level Variant The Most Value-for-money One?

Modified On Jul 28, 2024 08:51 AM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

  • 249 Views
  • Write a comment

Despite being an entry-level variant, the Altroz Racer R1 looks and feels like a top-spec, while packing almost all the essential features on offer

Tata Altroz Racer R1

The Tata Altroz Racer can be had in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. Although the R1 is the entry-level variant of the sportier Tata hatchback, it is offered with a comprehensive features list and safety for its price. That said, it still misses out on some more premium features like a sunroof and wireless phone charger. Let’s check out why the Altroz Racer R1 is the most value for money variant.

Price

R1

Rs 9.49 lakh

R2

Rs 10.49 lakh

Difference

Rs 1 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Why Consider Altroz Racer R1?

Tata Altroz Racer R1 Front
Tata Altroz Racer R1 Dashboard

The Altroz Racer R1 doesn’t look like an entry-level variant by any means as it features a dual-tone treatment, sporty body graphics, blacked-out 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED DRLs. On the inside, the seats, steering wheel, and the front armrest are wrapped in leatherette with orange contrast stitching. Tata has even ensured that it packs many essential features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and a rear wiper with a washer and defogger. , an 8-speaker sound system, cruise control, and automatic headlights. The safety kit of the entry-level R1 variant includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rain-sensing wipers.

Here’s a look at its features list:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort & Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Auto-projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Front fog lamps

  • ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Orange ambient lighting on dashboard

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Rain-sensing wipers

Other Features

  • Dual-tone exterior paint scheme

  • Dual white racing stripes

  • Blacked-out ORVMs

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Front sliding centre armrest

  • All four power windows

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Semi-digital driver’s display

  • 8-speaker music system

  • ABS with EBD

  • Cornering stability control

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • Rear defogger

Upgrade To R2 If You Want

  • N/A

  • N/A

  • Sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • N/A

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Also Check Out: Tata Altroz Racer Beats The Hyundai i20 N Line And Maruti Fronx On A Track

Why Skip Altroz Racer R1?

Tata Altroz Racer R1 Rear

Though the entry-level R1 variant of the Tata Altroz Racer offers all the essential features and safety equipment, it lacks certain premium amenities such as a sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. If these features are crucial in your decision-making, we suggest you consider the R2 variant, which includes all of these additions for a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1.

Variant

Verdict

R1

Best value-for-money option, delivering a top-spec feel with its looks and features. It also includes 6 airbags as standard, making it a complete package.

R2

Can be considered as the best variant of the Altroz Racer as it Includes everything from a sunroof to a wireless phone charger and also adds a 360-degree camera, however at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the R1 variant.

R3

Choose this variant only if you want the full premium experience, with features such as ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), an air purifier, and connected car technology.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.

Read More on : Altroz Racer on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Altroz Racer

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • BYD Seagull
    BYD Seagull
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2024
  • MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV
    Rs.20 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Maruti Swift Hybrid
    Rs.10 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2024
  • Lexus LBX
    Lexus LBX
    Rs.45 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Dec 2024
  • Kia Clavis
    Kia Clavis
    Rs.6 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2025
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Altroz Racer R1 Variant Analysis: Is The Entry-level Variant The Most Value-for-money One?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience