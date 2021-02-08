Published On Feb 08, 2021 05:27 PM By Sonny for Tata HBX

The micro-SUV is expected to be a petrol-only offering with manual and AMT options at launch

The HBX spied testing again ahead of its expected launch around mid-2021.

It will likely get the Altroz’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with a choice between manual and AMT at launch.

Features to include a 7.0-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The HBX micro-SUV is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming, entry-level SUV-styled Tata offering has been spied testing multiple times and it looks close to production. While the exterior seems a lot like the HBX concept as promised by the carmaker, an automatic transmission was recently spotted in the latest spy shot, suggesting that it could be offered at launch.

The HBX-based offering is expected to be a petrol-only offering with the same 1.2-litre engine like that in the Altroz. This unit, rated at 86PS and 113Nm, is expected to be provided with a 5-speed manual, whereas the automatic option spied is likely an AMT. An all-electric version of this micro-SUV could be offered in the future.

Tata had showcased the HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020, and the interiors of the spied test mule looked similar. It should share some features with other Tata models, including the steering wheel and the 7.0-inch floating touchscreen display for the infotainment system. It is also expected to pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and an auto AC. The styling around the dash is chunky, much like the exterior.

The carmaker has confirmed that the final model would carry 80 per cent of the concept’s design, which is evident from the test mules we’ve spotted so far. Tata is yet to announce the name of the production-spec model.

Positioned under the Nexon, the HBX will likely be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai micro-SUV along with the 1.0-litre non-turbo variants of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sub-compact SUVs. The HBX could be launched around mid-2021.

Image Source