The automaker is also offering a lifestyle accessory kit along with other benefits for the Exter and Venue

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh are being offered with the pending stocks of MY23 Hyundai Tucson and Kona Electric.

Avail savings of up to Rs 85,000 on the Hyundai Alcazar.

The Hyundai i20 can be had with benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

Customers can save up to Rs 55,000 on the Hyundai Venue.

All offers are valid till the end of August 2024.

The monthly offers list for Hyundai cars is out and the popular SUV duo of the Exter and Venue continue to be a part of it in August as well but the Creta is still not a part of it. The Exter and Venue are the only models to get a lifestyle accessory pack as part of the benefits along with a cash discount and exchange bonus. If you are planning to buy a Hyundai car this August, here are the model-wise offers available till the end of this month:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

The total benefits mentioned above are valid for the CNG and manual variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The cash discount for the AMT variants is reduced to Rs 25,000. That said, the exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same for all variants.

It is priced between Rs 5.92 lakh and Rs 8.56 lakh.

Hyundai i20

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000

The manual variants of the Hyundai i20 come with a higher cash discount of Rs 35,000, while the CVT variants get a cash discount of Rs 20,000. However, the exchange bonus is the same for all the variants.

Unfortunately, there’s no corporate discount on offer with Hyundai’s premium hatchback.

The Hyundai i20 is priced from Rs 7.04 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh.

Hyundai Aura

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Bonus Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 43,000

The benefits mentioned in the table apply to the CNG variants of the Hyundai Aura.

The cash discount for all regular petrol variants (both MT and AMT) reduces to Rs 10,000. Other benefits such as exchange bonuses and corporate discounts are the same across all the variants.

Hyundai retails the Aura sub-4m sedan in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000

All variants of the Hyundai Exter, save for the lower-spec EX and EX (O), come with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

That said, the Korean carmaker doesn’t offer an exchange and corporate bonus on the micro SUV.

The Hyundai Exter is priced between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai Venue

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

The aforementioned benefits are only applicable to the turbo-petrol manual variants of the Hyundai Venue.

The cash benefit for the turbo-petrol DCT automatic variants and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual gearbox comes down to Rs 40,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively. That said, the exchange bonus remains the same for all the variants.

The carmaker doesn’t offer any corporate bonus with the Venue.

Also, no benefits are being offered with the diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV.

Hyundai has priced the SUV from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.48 lakh.

Hyundai Venue N Line

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Rs 50,000

All variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line get the same total benefits as in the table above.

The sportier version of the Venue is not offered with any corporate discount.

It is priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 13.90 lakh.

Hyundai Verna

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 35,000

All variants of the Hyundai Verna are carrying the same total discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

The offer comprises a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Prices of the Verna start at Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 17.42 lakh.

Hyundai Alcazar

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 55,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Rs 85,000

All the variants of the Hyundai Alcazar get the same cash discount and exchange bonus. However, the carmaker skips on offering corporate discounts for the Alcazar.

The 3-row Hyundai SUV costs between Rs 16.78 lakh and Rs 21.28 lakh.

Hyundai Tucson

Offer Amount MY23 Tucson MY24 Tucson Cash Discount Up to Rs 2 lakh Up to Rs 50,000

The MY23 Hyundai Tucson’s diesel variants get the highest discounts this August, with total savings of up to Rs 2 lakh. Its petrol variants get the maximum discount of Rs 50,000.

Hyundai is offering MY24 diesel models with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, while the petrol variants are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000.

The petrol variants of the 2023 model and 2024 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Prices of the Tucson range from Rs 29.02 lakh to Rs 35.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Kona Electric

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 2 lakh Total Benefits Rs 2 lakh

As seen with the MY23 Tucson, the Hyundai Kona Electric is also offered with a cash discount of Rs 2 lakh on all the variants.

Following its discontinuation, Hyundai is offering these benefits on the Kona Electric’s pending stock.

It is priced between Rs 23.84 lakh and Rs 24.03 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Hyundai dealership.

