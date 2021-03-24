Skoda To Reveal Prices Of The Kushaq In June 2021

Modified On Mar 24, 2021 12:33 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

The compact SUV will be available in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style

Skoda globally revealed the Kushaq on March 18.

Official bookings to commence in June and deliveries a month later.

It will come with two turbo-petrol engines: 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI units.

Notable features include ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and up to six airbags.

Expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda globally revealed the first product under its ‘India 2.0’ programme, the Kushaq , on March 18. Now, Skoda India’s Sales and Marketing Director, Zac Hollis, has tweeted that the SUV’s prices will be revealed in June. Its official bookings are also set to commence in June, followed by customer deliveries a month later.

At the unveiling, the carmaker confirmed the compact SUV will be available in three variants: Active, Ambition, and Style, while the sportier Monte Carlo Edition will be introduced later.

The Skoda Kushaq will come with two turbocharged petrol engines: a 1.0-litre unit from other Skoda-VW cars such as the Polo , Vento and Rapid, in a slightly higher state of tune, making 115PS (+5PS) and 175Nm, and a 1.5-litre from the Karoq that puts out 150PS and 250Nm. While both engines will get a 6-speed manual as standard, automatic transmissions will be a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) respectively.

The Kushaq will get a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, cruise control, a sunroof, a6-speaker sound system, and wireless charging. Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (standard) as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Also See: Explore The Cabin Of The Skoda Kushaq In These 17 Pictures

We expect Skoda to price it in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq will go up against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Mahindra Scorpio, and its upcoming cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun .