Explore The Cabin Of The Skoda Kushaq In These 17 Pictures

A guided tour of the cabin of the Kushaq and with its various features and quirks

The covers have finally come off of the Skoda Kushaq to reveal the upcoming SUV as it will be offered in India. It is a compact SUV designed in India, made for India and built almost entirely in India. The Kushaq will be taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos as a premium offering with an upmarket cabin experience. Explore the interiors of the Skoda Kushaq in our detailed gallery:

The first thing that we noticed is that the production-spec Kushaq kept the same overall layout for the dashboard as the Vision IN concept car. Its dashboard looks uncluttered and upmarket with its chrome accents, glossy panel on the passenger’s side and sporty shaped air vents on either end.

The India-spec Kushaq won’t be getting the VW Group’s 10.25-inch digital cockpit instrument cluster for now. Instead, it will get analogue dials flanked by a black and white multi-information display at launch with the possibility of the digital gauge cluster being introduced at a later date. However, the design is still tasteful with a premium two-spoke steering wheel and sporty-looking dials.

Skoda is offering the Kushaq with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It comes with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with built-in navigation. The black surround makes the screen look a bit bigger while the overall design is quite clean and well integrated into the dashboard. Its lower positioning also keeps it out of the driver’s line of vision while looking at the road ahead. The base-spec variant will be equipped with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system.

One of the reasons the central console looks minimalistic is that it doesn’t have a bunch of buttons for the climate controls. Nope, the Kushaq has touch controls for the air conditioning. It’s well designed and intuitive, with the ability to operate the temperature and fan controls with both tapping and sweeping motions. You’ll notice the small array of buttons just above it for the hazard lights, door locks and ventilated front seats. The empty button spaces? Likely reserved for the extra features that will be offered overseas as the Kushaq will also be exported from India.

The Kushaq will be available with a 6-speed manual shifter for both the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines. While the smaller engine will get the choice of a 6-speed torque converter, the more powerful engine will get the option of a 7-speed dual clutch automatic with paddle shifters. Under the climate controls, you can see a storage space which has a wireless charging pad and two USB Type-C ports. There’s also a 12V power socket.

There is room for more dashboard design details towards the passenger’s side. It has a recessed mesh pattern, most prominent behind the central display, and a glossy black section under it.

The Kushaq gets a cooled glovebox with a capacity of 6.1-litres. It has a small dial at the top, just out of view in this shot, to control the level of cooling.

There’s a small recess on the top of the dashboard. Most users will likely use it to stick dash-top decorations such as bobbleheads or religious idols.

The Kushaq’s front seats come with decent bolstering and the aforementioned ventilated seat function in the top-spec. The headrests are adjustable but none of these seats are power-adjustable, a feature offered by its key rivals.

The rear bench of the Skoda Kushaq gets adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts for all three passengers. Thumbs up, Skoda! It also has a foldout central armrest with cupholders and the bench can be split-fold 60:40 for increased luggage capacity.

The Kushaq does get rear AC vents and two more USB Type-C ports just under them.

It has a boot capacity of 385 litres. There are luggage hooks on either side. You can tell that the wheel wells do eat into the boot space a bit. There’s also a full-size 16-inch spare tyre under the luggage floor.

Clever stuff

Skoda’s brand motto is “Simply Clever” and its products do get small details that do make life a little bit easier. Here’s the clever stuff you’ll find in the Kushaq:

Non-slip base in the cupholders

Skoda has fitted the Kushaq’s cupholders with a non-slip material and some rubber tips to hold a bottle in place so that the driver can unscrew the top with just one hand, allowing the other hand to stay on the steering wheel.

Straps in the door storage

The storage space in the front doors can comfortably accommodate a water bottle or two. But they also have a rubber strap to hold things in place, like a notebook for instance.

Phone-pockets for rear passengers

Skoda designers have added smaller pockets for smartphones behind the front seats. These are in addition to the standard seatback pockets.

Strap handle for tailgate

While most cars will feature a small recess in the tailgate design to help users close the boot without touching the exterior, Skoda has added a strap which would be more accessible for shorter users.

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to launch in India by June and it will likely be priced between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).