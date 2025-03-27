Skoda Opens New Facility In Vietnam To Assemble Kushaq And Slavia

Skoda will be shipping the India-made Slavia and Kushaq to Vietnam as completely knocked down (CKD) units, making it the only other country to assemble the two newest Skoda offerings

Skoda recently inaugurated a new facility in Vietnam that will be used to assemble CKD kits of the India-made Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda teamed up with its local partner, Thanh Cong Group to open the plant in Quang Ninh Province, which is near the capital city of Hanoi. Skoda also stated that the local assembly for the Kushaq is already underway, while the Slavia is expected to roll off the production line soon.

Skoda’s current lineup in Vietnam includes the Karoq and the second-generation Kodiaq, both of which are shipped from Europe as completely built units (CBU).

India-spec Skoda Kushaq And Slavia: An Overview

The Skoda Kuahq was launched in India back in 2021 and is expected to receive a midlife update by sometime next year. The compact SUV comes with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (150 PS/ 250 Nm). Key features on offer include a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, cruise control, 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and hill-hold assist.

The Slavia, on the other hand, was launched in 2022 in India and is expected to get a midlife refresh by sometime next year. It gets the same engines and equipment set as the Kushaq that includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents, 6 airbags, hill hold assist, and TPMS.

Price And Rivals

While the prices of the Vietnam-bound models have not been revealed, the Skoda Kushaq is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.01 lakh in India, while the Slavia is priced between Rs 10.34 lakh and Rs 18.24 lakh.The Kushaq rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate and MG Astor while the Slavia goes against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus.

(all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India)

