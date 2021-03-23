Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition In The Works

Published On Mar 23, 2021 08:09 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Kushaq

The Monte Carlo badge has meant many things for different Skoda cars but what could it do for the Kushaq?

Kushaq will be launched in June, 2021 with deliveries set to begin a month after.

In India, Rapid gets a Monte Carlo version with visual updates at a premium of Rs 30,000.

Similarly sized Kamiq SUV in Europe also comes a Monte Carlo option

Kushaq could take inspiration from the Kamiq Monte Carlo.

Skoda’s Kushaq will be arriving in Indian showrooms in a couple of months and at this point of time, we have already seen the car. The design is every-bit Skoda. At the sidelines of the Kushaq’s recent unveiling, Skoda hinted that a Monte Carlo edition is in the works, but it won’t be available at launch. It might be introduced a year post the SUV’s launch in June 2021, probably to keep the momentum going.

In India, the Rapid gets a Monte Carlo edition. The Rapid Monte Carlo packs a red paint scheme, with black accents like the boot-lip spoiler, that give it a flashy/sporty look. The interiors also decked in black with red contrast stitching in places and a new upholstery.

Skoda Kamiq

In Europe, a similarly-sized SUV called the Kamiq also gets a ‘Monte Carlo’ edition. You get a different paint option for the Monte Carlo versions, with red being the ideal choice. It also gets Monte Carlo badges all over them, sportier 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, grille, and roof rails. On the inside, you get a sporty black and red upholstery, sporty front seats, white ambient lighting, and a black leather wrapped steering wheel with red contrasting stitching.

Skoda Kamiq Interior

With the Kushaq, Skoda could choose to go a similar route. Based on Skoda’s India exclusive Tornado Red paint job with black highlights, that will give it a meaner looking face. The interior of the Monte Carlo edition could not only receive the black and red treatment, but even a feature or two, keeping in mind the demands of new buyers and being a range topping option. Like for example, the Kushaq Monte Carlo could offer a powered driver seat, a digital instrument cluster, a bigger, panoramic sunroof or a glass roof like the Kamiq Monte Carlo.

All in all, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will be primarily a visual upgrade.. The Monte Carlo edition, in terms of price, should attract a premium of up to Rs 50,000 than the regular Kushaq if there won’t be any major feature addition.