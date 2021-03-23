  • Login / Register
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition In The Works
English | हिंदी

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition In The Works

Published On Mar 23, 2021 08:09 AM By Dhruv for Skoda Kushaq

The Monte Carlo badge has meant many things for different Skoda cars but what could it do for the Kushaq?

  • Kushaq will be launched in June, 2021 with deliveries set to begin a month after.

  • In India, Rapid gets a Monte Carlo version with visual updates at a premium of Rs 30,000.

  • Similarly sized Kamiq SUV in Europe also comes a Monte Carlo option

  • Kushaq could take inspiration from the Kamiq Monte Carlo.

Skoda’s Kushaq will be arriving in Indian showrooms in a couple of months and at this point of time, we have already seen the car. The design is every-bit Skoda. At the sidelines of the Kushaq’s recent unveiling, Skoda hinted that  a Monte Carlo edition is in the works, but it won’t be available at launch. It might be introduced a year post the SUV’s launch in June 2021, probably to keep the momentum going.

In India, the Rapid gets a Monte Carlo edition. The Rapid Monte Carlo packs a red paint scheme, with black accents like the boot-lip spoiler, that give it a flashy/sporty look. The interiors also decked in black with red contrast stitching in places and a new upholstery. 

Skoda Kamiq

In Europe, a similarly-sized SUV called the Kamiq also gets a ‘Monte Carlo’ edition. You get a different paint option for the Monte Carlo versions, with red being the ideal choice. It also gets Monte Carlo badges all over them, sportier 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked-out ORVMs, grille, and roof rails. On the inside, you get a sporty black and red upholstery, sporty front seats, white ambient lighting, and a black leather wrapped steering wheel with red contrasting stitching.

Skoda Kamiq Interior

With the Kushaq, Skoda could choose to go a similar route. Based on Skoda’s India exclusive Tornado Red paint job with black highlights, that will give it a meaner looking face. The interior of the Monte Carlo edition could not only receive the black and red treatment, but even a feature or two, keeping in mind the demands of new buyers and being a range topping option. Like for example, the Kushaq Monte Carlo could offer a powered driver seat, a digital instrument cluster,  a bigger, panoramic sunroof or a glass roof like the Kamiq Monte Carlo.

All in all, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will be primarily a visual upgrade.. The Monte Carlo edition, in terms of price, should attract a premium of up to Rs 50,000 than the regular Kushaq if there won’t be any major feature addition.

