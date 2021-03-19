  • Login / Register
Skoda Kushaq vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Mar 19, 2021 07:36 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

Does the Kushaq have what it takes to beat its already-established rivals?

Skoda has finally unveiled the production-spec Kushaq, its first made-in-India SUV. While the official launch is still a few months away, the specifications and various features of the Kushaq have been revealed. Let’s see how the SUV fares against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

Model

Skoda Kushaq

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Nissan Kicks

Length

4225mm

4300mm

4315mm

4384mm

Width

1760mm

1790mm

1800mm

1813mm

Height

1612mm

1635mm

1645mm

1669mm

Wheelbase

2651mm

2610mm

2610mm

2673mm

Boot space

385 litres (1405 litres with rear seats folded)

433 litres

433 litres

400 litres

Ground clearance

188mm

190mm

190mm

210mm

Skoda Kushaq Side
Nissan Kicks Side

The Nissan Kicks is the biggest SUV here in terms of length, width, height, and wheelbase. While the Skoda Kushaq has the second-longest wheelbase, its other dimensions are smaller than those of its rivals. The Kushaq offers the least boot space, whereas the Creta-Seltos duo offers the most. Nissan’s SUV also has the highest ground clearance here.

Engines

Model

Skoda Kushaq

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Nissan Kicks

Engine

1.0-litre turbo/ 1.5-litre turbo

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo

1.5-litre/ 1.3-litre turbo

Power

115PS/ 150PS

115PS/ 140PS

115PS/ 140PS

106PS/ 156PS

Torque

175Nm/ 250Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

144Nm/ 242Nm

142Nm/ 254Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT

Since the Kushaq is a petrol-only offering, we’re only looking at the petrol-powered variants of its rivals.

All models are provided with the choice of two petrol engines, and in the Kushaq, they’re both turbocharged. Like the Seltos, the Kushaq offers both its engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor generates 150PS and 250Nm, second only to the Nissan Kicks’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that pushes out 156PS and 254Nm.

Output figures of the Kushaq’s smaller engine (with the least displacement in the segment) is on par with the Creta and Seltos’ 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. However, there’s more torque on offer with the Kushaq. The Nissan Kicks’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit offers the least power at only 106PS, 50PS less than that of its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Features

Models

Skoda Kushaq

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Nissan Kicks

Safety 

Airbags

Upto 6

Upto 6

Upto 6

Upto 4

Parking sensors

Front and rear

Rear

Front and rear

Rear

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Standard

Yes

Yes

No

Electronic stability control

Standard

Yes

Yes

Turbo variants only

Hill hold

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Blind-spot monitor

No

No

Yes

No

360-degree camera

No

No

Yes

Yes

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Exterior

Headlamps

LED Projector

Multi-reflector LED

Multi-reflector LED

LED projectors

LED DRLs

Standard

Yes

Yes

Standard

Fog lamps

Halogen

Halogen

LED

Halogen

Wheels (highest spec)

17-inch alloys

17-inch alloys

17-inch alloys

17-inch alloys

Interior

Power adjustable driver’s seat

No

Yes (8-way)

Yes (8-way)

No

Paddle shifters

Yes (DCT)

Yes (DCT)

No

No

AC

Auto

Auto

Auto

Auto

PM 2.5 clean air filter/ air purifier

No

Built-in air purifier

Built-in air purifier

No

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Ventilated front seats

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Ambient lighting

Standard

Yes (blue only)

Yes (with LED sound mood lighting)

No

60:40 split rear seats

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Infotainment

10-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch touchscreen

10.25-inch touchscreen

8.0-inch touchscreen

Speakers

6+subwoofer

8 (Bose)

8 (Bose)

6

Connected car tech

Yes (telematics only)

Yes

Yes

Yes (telematics only)

Digital instrument cluster

No

7.0-inch LCD

7.0-inch LCD

No

Heads-up display

No

No

8.0-inch unit

No

Rain sensing wipers

Yes

No

No

Yes

Rear parking camera

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Remote engine start

No

Yes

Yes (DCT only)

Yes

Wireless charging

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Sunroof

Yes

Panoramic

Yes

No

Push-button engine start-stop

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Drive modes

No

Yes

Yes

No

Active cylinder technology*

Yes (with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol)

No

No

No

*shuts off a couple of cylinders to improve fuel efficiency when not required 

Skoda Kushaq Interior

The Skoda Kushaq is a pretty well-equipped SUV with premium comforts such as ventilated front seats, six airbags, a sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and touch controls for the climate control panel. It also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The ACT senses driving behaviour and accordingly shuts down two of the four cylinders for improved fuel efficiency.

Kia Seltos 360 Camera
Hyundai Creta Panoramic Sunroof

The Kushaq does fall short of its rivals in some areas. It misses out on features like a digital coloured instrument cluster or large LCD in the gauge cluster, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start, 360-degree parking camera, and a built-in air purifier. In this segment, only Kia offers a head-up display, while the Hyundai Creta is the only compact SUV to get a panoramic sunroof.

Prices

 

Skoda Kushaq

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Nissan Kicks

Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected)

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

Bookings for the Kushaq are scheduled to begin in June with the launch soon after.

Sonny
1
D
dr. ravindra
Mar 19, 2021 11:36:22 PM

Reclinable rear seat. Design the seats front and back seat like one can sleep flat

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
      1
      V
      vijay
      Mar 19, 2021 5:13:22 PM

      Looks good equally important is the pricing how competitive it will be is more vital now.

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
