Skoda Kushaq vs Rivals: Specifications Compared
Modified On Mar 19, 2021 07:36 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq
Does the Kushaq have what it takes to beat its already-established rivals?
Skoda has finally unveiled the production-spec Kushaq, its first made-in-India SUV. While the official launch is still a few months away, the specifications and various features of the Kushaq have been revealed. Let’s see how the SUV fares against its rivals on paper:
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Length
|
4225mm
|
4300mm
|
4315mm
|
4384mm
|
Width
|
1760mm
|
1790mm
|
1800mm
|
1813mm
|
Height
|
1612mm
|
1635mm
|
1645mm
|
1669mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2651mm
|
2610mm
|
2610mm
|
2673mm
|
Boot space
|
385 litres (1405 litres with rear seats folded)
|
433 litres
|
433 litres
|
400 litres
|
Ground clearance
|
188mm
|
190mm
|
190mm
|
210mm
The Nissan Kicks is the biggest SUV here in terms of length, width, height, and wheelbase. While the Skoda Kushaq has the second-longest wheelbase, its other dimensions are smaller than those of its rivals. The Kushaq offers the least boot space, whereas the Creta-Seltos duo offers the most. Nissan’s SUV also has the highest ground clearance here.
Engines
|
Model
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Engine
|
1.0-litre turbo/ 1.5-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo
|
1.5-litre/ 1.3-litre turbo
|
Power
|
115PS/ 150PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
115PS/ 140PS
|
106PS/ 156PS
|
Torque
|
175Nm/ 250Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
144Nm/ 242Nm
|
142Nm/ 254Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT
Since the Kushaq is a petrol-only offering, we’re only looking at the petrol-powered variants of its rivals.
All models are provided with the choice of two petrol engines, and in the Kushaq, they’re both turbocharged. Like the Seltos, the Kushaq offers both its engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.
The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor generates 150PS and 250Nm, second only to the Nissan Kicks’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that pushes out 156PS and 254Nm.
Output figures of the Kushaq’s smaller engine (with the least displacement in the segment) is on par with the Creta and Seltos’ 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. However, there’s more torque on offer with the Kushaq. The Nissan Kicks’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit offers the least power at only 106PS, 50PS less than that of its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.
Features
|
Models
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Safety
|
Airbags
|
Upto 6
|
Upto 6
|
Upto 6
|
Upto 4
|
Parking sensors
|
Front and rear
|
Rear
|
Front and rear
|
Rear
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Standard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Electronic stability control
|
Standard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Turbo variants only
|
Hill hold
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Blind-spot monitor
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
No
|
360-degree camera
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED Projector
|
Multi-reflector LED
|
Multi-reflector LED
|
LED projectors
|
LED DRLs
|
Standard
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Standard
|
Fog lamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
LED
|
Halogen
|
Wheels (highest spec)
|
17-inch alloys
|
17-inch alloys
|
17-inch alloys
|
17-inch alloys
|
Interior
|
Power adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
Yes (8-way)
|
Yes (8-way)
|
No
|
Paddle shifters
|
Yes (DCT)
|
Yes (DCT)
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
PM 2.5 clean air filter/ air purifier
|
No
|
Built-in air purifier
|
Built-in air purifier
|
No
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Ventilated front seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Ambient lighting
|
Standard
|
Yes (blue only)
|
Yes (with LED sound mood lighting)
|
No
|
60:40 split rear seats
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
10-inch touchscreen
|
10.25-inch touchscreen
|
10.25-inch touchscreen
|
8.0-inch touchscreen
|
Speakers
|
6+subwoofer
|
8 (Bose)
|
8 (Bose)
|
6
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes (telematics only)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes (telematics only)
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
No
|
7.0-inch LCD
|
7.0-inch LCD
|
No
|
Heads-up display
|
No
|
No
|
8.0-inch unit
|
No
|
Rain sensing wipers
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Rear parking camera
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Remote engine start
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes (DCT only)
|
Yes
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Panoramic
|
Yes
|
No
|
Push-button engine start-stop
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Drive modes
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
Active cylinder technology*
|
Yes (with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol)
|
No
|
No
|
No
*shuts off a couple of cylinders to improve fuel efficiency when not required
The Skoda Kushaq is a pretty well-equipped SUV with premium comforts such as ventilated front seats, six airbags, a sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and touch controls for the climate control panel. It also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The ACT senses driving behaviour and accordingly shuts down two of the four cylinders for improved fuel efficiency.
The Kushaq does fall short of its rivals in some areas. It misses out on features like a digital coloured instrument cluster or large LCD in the gauge cluster, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start, 360-degree parking camera, and a built-in air purifier. In this segment, only Kia offers a head-up display, while the Hyundai Creta is the only compact SUV to get a panoramic sunroof.
Prices
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Nissan Kicks
|
Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh
Bookings for the Kushaq are scheduled to begin in June with the launch soon after.
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful