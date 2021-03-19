Skoda Kushaq vs Rivals: Specifications Compared

Modified On Mar 19, 2021 07:36 PM By Sonny for Skoda Kushaq

Does the Kushaq have what it takes to beat its already-established rivals?

Skoda has finally unveiled the production-spec Kushaq, its first made-in-India SUV. While the official launch is still a few months away, the specifications and various features of the Kushaq have been revealed. Let’s see how the SUV fares against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

Model Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks Length 4225mm 4300mm 4315mm 4384mm Width 1760mm 1790mm 1800mm 1813mm Height 1612mm 1635mm 1645mm 1669mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2610mm 2610mm 2673mm Boot space 385 litres (1405 litres with rear seats folded) 433 litres 433 litres 400 litres Ground clearance 188mm 190mm 190mm 210mm

The Nissan Kicks is the biggest SUV here in terms of length, width, height, and wheelbase. While the Skoda Kushaq has the second-longest wheelbase, its other dimensions are smaller than those of its rivals. The Kushaq offers the least boot space, whereas the Creta-Seltos duo offers the most. Nissan’s SUV also has the highest ground clearance here.

Engines

Model Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks Engine 1.0-litre turbo/ 1.5-litre turbo 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre/ 1.4-litre turbo 1.5-litre/ 1.3-litre turbo Power 115PS/ 150PS 115PS/ 140PS 115PS/ 140PS 106PS/ 156PS Torque 175Nm/ 250Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 144Nm/ 242Nm 142Nm/ 254Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, CVT/ 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed MT, CVT

Since the Kushaq is a petrol-only offering, we’re only looking at the petrol-powered variants of its rivals.

All models are provided with the choice of two petrol engines, and in the Kushaq, they’re both turbocharged. Like the Seltos, the Kushaq offers both its engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The Kushaq’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor generates 150PS and 250Nm, second only to the Nissan Kicks’s 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor that pushes out 156PS and 254Nm.

Output figures of the Kushaq’s smaller engine (with the least displacement in the segment) is on par with the Creta and Seltos’ 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. However, there’s more torque on offer with the Kushaq. The Nissan Kicks’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit offers the least power at only 106PS, 50PS less than that of its 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor.

Features

Models Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks Safety Airbags Upto 6 Upto 6 Upto 6 Upto 4 Parking sensors Front and rear Rear Front and rear Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors Standard Yes Yes No Electronic stability control Standard Yes Yes Turbo variants only Hill hold Yes Yes Yes Yes Blind-spot monitor No No Yes No 360-degree camera No No Yes Yes Tyre pressure monitoring system Yes Yes Yes No Exterior Headlamps LED Projector Multi-reflector LED Multi-reflector LED LED projectors LED DRLs Standard Yes Yes Standard Fog lamps Halogen Halogen LED Halogen Wheels (highest spec) 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys 17-inch alloys Interior Power adjustable driver’s seat No Yes (8-way) Yes (8-way) No Paddle shifters Yes (DCT) Yes (DCT) No No AC Auto Auto Auto Auto PM 2.5 clean air filter/ air purifier No Built-in air purifier Built-in air purifier No Rear AC vents Yes Yes Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes Yes Yes No Ambient lighting Standard Yes (blue only) Yes (with LED sound mood lighting) No 60:40 split rear seats Yes Yes Yes No Infotainment 10-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen 8.0-inch touchscreen Speakers 6+subwoofer 8 (Bose) 8 (Bose) 6 Connected car tech Yes (telematics only) Yes Yes Yes (telematics only) Digital instrument cluster No 7.0-inch LCD 7.0-inch LCD No Heads-up display No No 8.0-inch unit No Rain sensing wipers Yes No No Yes Rear parking camera Yes Yes Yes Yes Remote engine start No Yes Yes (DCT only) Yes Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes No Sunroof Yes Panoramic Yes No Push-button engine start-stop Yes Yes Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes Yes Yes Drive modes No Yes Yes No Active cylinder technology* Yes (with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol) No No No

*shuts off a couple of cylinders to improve fuel efficiency when not required

The Skoda Kushaq is a pretty well-equipped SUV with premium comforts such as ventilated front seats, six airbags, a sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and touch controls for the climate control panel. It also gets Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) with its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor. The ACT senses driving behaviour and accordingly shuts down two of the four cylinders for improved fuel efficiency.

The Kushaq does fall short of its rivals in some areas. It misses out on features like a digital coloured instrument cluster or large LCD in the gauge cluster, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, remote engine start, 360-degree parking camera, and a built-in air purifier. In this segment, only Kia offers a head-up display, while the Hyundai Creta is the only compact SUV to get a panoramic sunroof.

Prices

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Nissan Kicks Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (expected) Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.45 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh

Bookings for the Kushaq are scheduled to begin in June with the launch soon after.