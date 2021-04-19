  • Login / Register
Select Maruti Cars Now Pricier By Up To Rs 22,500

Published On Apr 19, 2021 03:05 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

The price hike, which is a result of rising input costs, applies to both Arena and NEXA models

  • Maruti has hiked the prices of all models, except the facelifted Swift and S-Cross.

  • It has announced an average increase of 1.6 percent on ex-showroom Delhi prices across models.

  • For some models, the price hike varies depending on the variant.

  • Ertiga CNG sees the maximum increment of Rs 22,500. 

  • Prices of NEXA cars have been hiked by up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti has joined the list of carmakers that have increased the prices of their models in April, citing rising input costs. The average price increase, 1.6 percent across models, is applicable to most models from Arena and NEXA showrooms. Let’s have a look:

Arena

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Price Increase

Alto

Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh

Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.60 lakh

+Rs 12,000

S-Presso

Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 5.19 lakh

Rs 3.78 lakh to Rs 5.26 lakh

+Rs 7,000

Celerio

Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh

Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 5.90 lakh

+Rs 12,000

Celerio X

Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh

Rs 5.11 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh

+Rs 12,000

Wagon R

Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh

Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Dzire

Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.02 lakh

Up to Rs 12,000

Eeco

Rs 3.97 lakh to Rs 5.18 lakh

Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 5.29 lakh

+Rs 11,000

Ertiga

Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh

Rs 7.81 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh

Up to Rs 22,500

Vitara Brezza

Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh

Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 11.25 lakh

Up to Rs 12,000

  • Maruti has uniformly hiked the prices of all variants of the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Celerio X, Wagon R, and Eeco. The S-Presso attracts the least increment here.

  • All variants of the Alto are pricier by Rs 12,000, save for the base-spec Std trim.

  • The facelifted Swift, launched recently, remains unaffected. It’s still priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh.

  • The Dzire’s base-spec LXi variant sees a hike of Rs 4,000, while others are costlier by Rs 12,000.

  • Maruti has increased the price of the Vitara Brezza by up to Rs 12,000.

NEXA

Model

Old Price Range

New Price Range

Price Increase

Baleno

Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh

Up to Rs 20,000

Ignis

Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.30 lakh

Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh

Up to Rs 14,000

Ciaz

Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh

Rs 8.52 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh

Up to Rs 17,000

XL6

Rs 9.84 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

Rs 9.94 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh

Up to Rs 12,000

  • Maruti has hiked the prices of all NEXA models by up to Rs 20,000, save for the S-Cross.

  • The S-Cross is still priced between Rs 8.39 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh.

  • All variants of the Ignis are pricier by Rs 6,000, except the second-to-top Zeta trim that’s costlier by Rs 14,000.

  • The prices of the Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 vary depending on the variant chosen.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

