Maruti is also providing discounts on the CNG variants of some of the models listed here

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 59,000 available on the S-Presso and Celerio.

The exchange bonus on the Wagon R and Swift drops by Rs 5,000 if your current car is older than 7 years.

All offers are valid till the end of 2023.

With 2023 almost over, many carmakers are rushing to clear their pending inventories to prepare for a fresh lot in January 2024. For this, most of the brands, including Maruti Suzuki, are offering huge year-end discounts on most of its models. While we have already covered the offers available on Maruti Nexa cars, in this story, let’s check out how much you can save if you buy a Maruti Arena product. Do note that all these discounts are valid till the end of 2023.

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 15,000

Although the Maruti Alto 800 has been discontinued, its remaining stocks are still available with an exchange bonus as mentioned above.

The benefit is applicable to all variants of the Alto 800 (including CNG) but isn’t offered on the entry-level Std.

Towards the end of its lifecycle, the Alto 800 was priced from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

All the manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Alto K10 get these savings.

If you wish to pick its CNG trims, they miss out on the corporate discount while the cash discount comes down to Rs 25,000.

Maruti retails the Alto K10 between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

Maruti is offering these discounts on all variants of the S-Presso except the CNG trims.

The CNG variants of the Maruti S-Presso come with the same cash discount and exchange bonus, but don’t get the corporate discount.

It is priced from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco, except for the CNG variants.

The CNG variant is being provided with the same exchange bonus but the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000, and there’s no corporate discount.

The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 59,000

All variants (except CNG) of the Maruti Celerio can be had with the offers mentioned above.

Maruti is providing the CNG variant of the hatchback with the same cash discount and exchange bonus but it misses out on the corporate discount.

Its prices range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Wagon R with these benefits save for the CNG trims.

The Maruti Wagon R’s CNG variants come with the same cash discount and exchange bonus but don’t get the corporate discount.

The exchange bonus is only applicable if the car traded in is less than 7 years old. If older, that benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Wagon R is sold from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

All variants (apart from CNG) of the Maruti Swift are carrying the aforementioned discounts.

The hatchback’s CNG variants come with the cash discount only.

Also, a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered if you’re trading a model older than 7 years for the new Swift, else you’re eligible for the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

For the Swift special edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 3,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti retails the midsize hatchback between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.03 lakh.

There’s a fourth-gen Swift coming to India sometime in 2024.

Dzire

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with these savings but there’s no discount on the sedan’s CNG trims.

The Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Also, no Maruti Arena car is available without any waiting this November. So we request you to contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

