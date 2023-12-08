English | हिंदी

Savings Of Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This December

Published On Dec 08, 2023 05:50 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

  • 19015 Views
  • Write a comment

Maruti is also providing discounts on the CNG variants of some of the models listed here

Maruti Arena year-end discounts

  • Maximum discounts of up to Rs 59,000 available on the S-Presso and Celerio.

  • The exchange bonus on the Wagon R and Swift drops by Rs 5,000 if your current car is older than 7 years.

  • All offers are valid till the end of 2023.

With 2023 almost over, many carmakers are rushing to clear their pending inventories to prepare for a fresh lot in January 2024. For this, most of the brands, including Maruti Suzuki, are offering huge year-end discounts on most of its models. While we have already covered the offers available on Maruti Nexa cars, in this story, let’s check out how much you can save if you buy a Maruti Arena product. Do note that all these discounts are valid till the end of 2023.

Alto 800

Maruti Alto 800

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 15,000

  • Although the Maruti Alto 800 has been discontinued, its remaining stocks are still available with an exchange bonus as mentioned above.

  • The benefit is applicable to all variants of the Alto 800 (including CNG) but isn’t offered on the entry-level Std.

  • Towards the end of its lifecycle, the Alto 800 was priced from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Maruti Alto K10

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • All the manual and automatic variants of the Maruti Alto K10 get these savings.

  • If you wish to pick its CNG trims, they miss out on the corporate discount while the cash discount comes down to Rs 25,000.

  • Maruti retails the Alto K10 between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Maruti S-Presso

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 59,000

  • Maruti is offering these discounts on all variants of the S-Presso except the CNG trims.

  • The CNG variants of the Maruti S-Presso come with the same cash discount and exchange bonus, but don’t get the corporate discount.

  • It is priced from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Eeco

Maruti Eeco

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 29,000

  • These savings are being offered on all trims of the Maruti Eeco, except for the CNG variants.

  • The CNG variant is being provided with the same exchange bonus but the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000, and there’s no corporate discount.

  • The Eeco is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Also Read: CD Speak: Maruti eVX Launch Timeline Likely Moved Ahead, Now Expected To Happen In 2024

Celerio

Maruti Celerio

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 59,000

  • All variants (except CNG) of the Maruti Celerio can be had with the offers mentioned above.

  • Maruti is providing the CNG variant of the hatchback with the same cash discount and exchange bonus but it misses out on the corporate discount.

  • Its prices range between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.14 lakh.

Wagon R

Maruti Wagon R

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • Maruti is offering all variants of the Wagon R with these benefits save for the CNG trims.

  • The Maruti Wagon R’s CNG variants come with the same cash discount and exchange bonus but don’t get the corporate discount.

  • The exchange bonus is only applicable if the car traded in is less than 7 years old. If older, that benefit reduces to Rs 15,000.

  • The Maruti Wagon R is sold from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh.

Swift

Maruti Swift

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 54,000

  • All variants (apart from CNG) of the Maruti Swift are carrying the aforementioned discounts.

  • The hatchback’s CNG variants come with the cash discount only.

  • Also, a reduced exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is being offered if you’re trading a model older than 7 years for the new Swift, else you’re eligible for the Rs 20,000 exchange bonus.

  • For the Swift special edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 3,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

  • Maruti retails the midsize hatchback between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.03 lakh.

  • There’s a fourth-gen Swift coming to India sometime in 2024.

Dzire

Maruti Dzire

Offer

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 20,000

  • Maruti is offering all variants of the Dzire with these savings but there’s no discount on the sedan’s CNG trims.

  • The Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Also, no Maruti Arena car is available without any waiting this November. So we request you to contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Maruti Alto K10 on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Alto K10

Read Full News
  • Maruti Alto
  • Maruti S-Presso
  • Maruti Eeco
  • Maruti Celerio
  • Maruti Wagon R
  • Maruti Swift
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Maruti Alto K10
Big Saving !!
Save upto 83% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Alto K10 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Savings Of Up To Rs 59,000 On Maruti Arena Cars This December
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience