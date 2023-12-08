CD Speak: Maruti eVX Launch Timeline Likely Moved Ahead, Now Expected To Happen In 2024

Modified On Dec 08, 2023 12:48 PM By Sonny for Maruti eVX

The eVX, when showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, was originally slated to arrive by 2025

It will be Maruti’s first EV in India.

Multiple spy shots of the Maruti eVX have already surfaced online.

Expected to have a 60 kWh battery pack with a range of 550 km.

Dual-motor setup with AWD confirmed.

To get a 3-piece LED lighting setup at the front and rear, and chunky wheel arches.

Inside, it will likely get an integrated display setup and a powered driver seat.

Prices could start from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

The affordable electric car space in India, currently dominated by Tata, has been waiting for the industry leader, Maruti Suzuki, to join the competition. We got our first look at Maruti's first EV for India at Auto Expo 2023 in the form of the eVX concept. Originally slated to arrive by 2025, we now have a few reasons to believe it will arrive in 2024 itself.

Why the earlier Launch?

The test mules of the Maruti eVX electric SUV have been spied testing in India and although they are heavily camouflaged, they do not appear to be too far from being production-ready. Another reason why we think it will be launched sooner is because new Maruti cars are usually known for going on sale in a year’s time once their testing begins. Maruti has been reported confirming that the eVX will be manufactured at its new plant in Gujarat with the launch in fiscal year 2024-25.

Secondly, Suzuki unveiled a more evolved version of the eVX SUV concept in Japan with more realistic design details for the exterior.

Thirdly, Toyota has recently debuted the new Urban SUV electric concept which bears styling cues quite similar to the Suzuki eVX (as it’s also based on the Suzuki EV), especially the side profile and rear. That concept has been confirmed to make its global launch in the first half of 2024. We suspect it is another shared model as part of the ongoing global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota.

Given that the eVX made its global debut in India at the start of 2023, it is most likely that the Maruti electric SUV will also go on sale here before the Toyota version hits any market.

What we know so far

The technical specifications of the Maruti eVX are still limited. At its debut in concept form, it was revealed that the electric compact SUV will pack a 60 kWh battery pack good for a claimed range of 550 km. There has been no word on the performance that will be on offer but the eVX will get a dual-motor option as well for an all-wheel-drive setup. That said, it may not be the only powertrain option as Toyota’s version will get the choice of both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive with multiple battery sizes.

How will it look inside and out?

In terms of design, let’s talk about the more recent Suzuki eVX exterior and interior. On the outside, it will have sleek LED headlights and DRLs designed in a triangular fashion, and chunky bumpers. Other exterior design elements will include flared wheel arches, flush door handles, and a connected LED tail lamp setup.

The cabin of the eVX had a minimalist appeal, with highlights being an integrated display setup, a yoke-style steering wheel, long vertical AC vents, and a rotary knob in the centre console for gear selection.

Expected Features

Apart from the dual display setup and the yoke-like steering wheel, the eVX is also expected to come with a 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, and auto climate control. Its safety kit could comprise up to six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. We also hope the eVX comes with ADAS features for safer highway driving.

Prices and Rivals

We expect the Maruti eVX to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric while also serving as a bigger alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.