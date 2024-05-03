Modified On May 03, 2024 02:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The Maruti Fronx has the lowest discounts but you can still get over Rs 50,000 worth in benefits for the turbo-petrol variants

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 74,000 available on the Maruti Grand Vitara.

The Baleno and Jimny are carrying benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

Maruti is offering the Fronx with savings of up to Rs 28,000.

The Ignis gets total offers of up to Rs 58,000.

All offers are valid till the end of May 2024.

The Nexa lineup of Maruti comprises a total of eight models, including the Maruti Baleno premium hatchback and Maruti Grand Vitara SUV. If you are planning to buy any one of these models, the carmaker has rolled out various discounts for all except the Toyota Innova Hycross-based Invicto MPV. Here’s a rundown of the exact model-wise offers valid till the end of May 2024:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti Baleno get the benefits mentioned above.

For those looking to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox, the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

Buyers can also choose the optional scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

If you wish to buy the Baleno CNG, Maruti is providing it with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 only, while other discounts remain unaffected.

The Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

If you pick the turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Fronx, the carmaker is further offering them with a Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000.

There’s also an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 in place of the exchange bonus.

For those looking to buy its regular petrol variants, the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000, while the Fronx CNG comes with only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

Maruti has priced the Fronx between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 74,000

The savings mentioned above are applicable to the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, priced from Rs 18.43 lakh.

Maruti is also offering the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants with the highest optional scrappage bonus (instead of the exchange bonus) of Rs 55,000.

For those picking the higher-spec petrol-only Zeta and Alpha variants (AWD included) of the SUV, the cash discount goes up by Rs 5,000 while the exchange and scrappage bonuses come down by Rs 20,000.

The mid-spec Grand Vitara Delta variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with only a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

All variants of the Maruti Jimny are carrying benefits of up to Rs 50,000.

Maruti is not offering it with any exchange bonus or scrappage bonus.

The Jimny is priced from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

The exchange bonus mentioned above is offered only with the petrol variants of the Maruti XL6.

It too can be had with an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

There’s no discount on the CNG variants of the XL6 MPV.

The Maruti MPV is priced from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 48,000

All variants of the Maruti Ciaz are carrying the savings stated above.

Buyers can also opt for an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

The Maruti Ciaz is priced between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 58,000

Maximum discounts for the Maruti Ignis as stated above are applicable to the AMT variants.

If you pick the hatchback’s manual variant, the cash discount drops down by Rs 5,000, while the other offers remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh.

Notes:

1) The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers.

2) The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details.

3) All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi

