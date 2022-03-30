English | हिंदी

Renault Kwid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:17 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

With the MY22 update, the Kwid has lost some variants as part of the reshuffle including its older base-spec RXE trim

Renault recently gave a mild update to its entry-level offering, the Kwid, by rejigging the variants and value packages. It has discontinued the previously offered RXE, RXT 0.8, and RXL AMT variants. With that out of the way, the hatchback is now sold in four trims: RXL, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber.

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine

0.8-litre

1-litre

Power

54PS

68PS

Torque

72Nm

91Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

The engine options for the Kwid remain the same with a 0.8-litre petrol mated to a 5-speed manual, and a 1-litre petrol with the choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

Renault is offering the Kwid in six exterior paint options: Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, Fiery Red, Zanskar Blue, and Metal Mustard (new). The Ice Cool White and Metal Mustard are dual tone choices with blacked out roofs.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing of the hatchback:

Variant

Price

RXL 0.8-litre

Rs 4.5 lakh

RXL 1-litre

Rs 4.6 lakh

RXL (O) 0.8-litre [new]

Rs 4.74 lakh

RXL (O) 1-litre [new]

Rs 4.84 lakh

RXT 1-litre

Rs 5.19 lakh

Climber

Rs 5.42 lakh

RXT 1-litre AMT

Rs 5.61 lakh

Climber AMT

Rs 5.84 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant

Verdict

RXL

Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.

RXL (O)

Recommended only for those on a strict budget.

RXT

Value for money. Recommended.

Climber

We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks. 

