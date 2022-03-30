Renault Kwid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:17 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

With the MY22 update, the Kwid has lost some variants as part of the reshuffle including its older base-spec RXE trim

Renault recently gave a mild update to its entry-level offering, the Kwid, by rejigging the variants and value packages. It has discontinued the previously offered RXE, RXT 0.8, and RXL AMT variants. With that out of the way, the hatchback is now sold in four trims: RXL, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber.

Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:

Engine 0.8-litre 1-litre Power 54PS 68PS Torque 72Nm 91Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

The engine options for the Kwid remain the same with a 0.8-litre petrol mated to a 5-speed manual, and a 1-litre petrol with the choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

Renault is offering the Kwid in six exterior paint options: Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, Fiery Red, Zanskar Blue, and Metal Mustard (new). The Ice Cool White and Metal Mustard are dual tone choices with blacked out roofs.

Related: Renault Kwid E-Tech EV Spied In Brazil; India Launch On The Cards?

Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing of the hatchback:

Variant Price RXL 0.8-litre Rs 4.5 lakh RXL 1-litre Rs 4.6 lakh RXL (O) 0.8-litre [new] Rs 4.74 lakh RXL (O) 1-litre [new] Rs 4.84 lakh RXT 1-litre Rs 5.19 lakh Climber Rs 5.42 lakh RXT 1-litre AMT Rs 5.61 lakh Climber AMT Rs 5.84 lakh

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant Verdict RXL Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features. RXL (O) Recommended only for those on a strict budget. RXT Value for money. Recommended. Climber We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

Read More on : KWID AMT