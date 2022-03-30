Renault Kwid Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?
Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:17 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID
With the MY22 update, the Kwid has lost some variants as part of the reshuffle including its older base-spec RXE trim
Renault recently gave a mild update to its entry-level offering, the Kwid, by rejigging the variants and value packages. It has discontinued the previously offered RXE, RXT 0.8, and RXL AMT variants. With that out of the way, the hatchback is now sold in four trims: RXL, RXL (O), RXT, and Climber.
Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first:
|
Engine
|
0.8-litre
|
1-litre
|
Power
|
54PS
|
68PS
|
Torque
|
72Nm
|
91Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
The engine options for the Kwid remain the same with a 0.8-litre petrol mated to a 5-speed manual, and a 1-litre petrol with the choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.
Renault is offering the Kwid in six exterior paint options: Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze, Fiery Red, Zanskar Blue, and Metal Mustard (new). The Ice Cool White and Metal Mustard are dual tone choices with blacked out roofs.
Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing of the hatchback:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
RXL 0.8-litre
|
Rs 4.5 lakh
|
RXL 1-litre
|
Rs 4.6 lakh
|
RXL (O) 0.8-litre [new]
|
Rs 4.74 lakh
|
RXL (O) 1-litre [new]
|
Rs 4.84 lakh
|
RXT 1-litre
|
Rs 5.19 lakh
|
Climber
|
Rs 5.42 lakh
|
RXT 1-litre AMT
|
Rs 5.61 lakh
|
Climber AMT
|
Rs 5.84 lakh
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.
|
Recommended only for those on a strict budget.
|
Value for money. Recommended.
|
We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.
