Renault Kwid RXL (O) Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?
Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:15 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID
It commands a premium of Rs 25,000 over the base trim for a few more basic features
The second trim in the Renault Kwid’s updated lineup is the new RXL (O). It is available with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre engine options while commanding a premium of Rs 25,000 over the new base-spec RXL. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim:
|
Variant
|
0.8-litre MT
|
1-litre MT
|
1-litre AMT
|
RXL (O)
|
Rs 4.74 lakh
|
Rs 4.84 lakh
|
–
|
RXT
|
–
|
Rs 5.19 lakh
|
Rs 5.61 lakh
|
Difference
|
–
|
Rs 35,000
|
–
Why consider the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?
For its premium over the base-spec RXL, this trim gets a more appealing design with its taillight LED light guides and full wheel covers. The 1-litre variants also get body decals. You also get some functional features including front power windows, intermittent and auto function for the front wipers, manual AC, and a 2-speaker music system. If you’re on a strict budget to get the Kwid, we’d recommend you skip the RXL for the RXL(O). While its cabin doesn’t get any major upgrades, the 1-litre variant gets a two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to RXT if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?
While the RXL (O) is our recommended trim for those on a strict budget, it still lacks enough features that would make the car easy to live with. We suggest you consider the one-above RXT as the most value-for-money variant which is only offered with the 1-litre engine and also introduces the choice of an AMT. It commands a justifiable premium for a bunch of cosmetic and functional upgrades including rear power windows and a touchscreen system.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.
|
RXL (O)
|
Recommended only for those on a strict budget.
|
Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.
|
We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.
