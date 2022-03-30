English | हिंदी

Renault Kwid RXL (O) Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:15 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

It commands a premium of Rs 25,000 over the base trim for a few more basic features

The second trim in the Renault Kwid’s updated lineup is the new RXL (O). It is available with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre engine options while commanding a premium of Rs 25,000 over the new base-spec RXL. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim:

Variant

0.8-litre MT

1-litre MT

1-litre AMT

RXL (O)

Rs 4.74 lakh

Rs 4.84 lakh

RXT

Rs 5.19 lakh

Rs 5.61 lakh

Difference

Rs 35,000

Why consider the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?

For its premium over the base-spec RXL, this trim gets a more appealing design with its taillight LED light guides and full wheel covers. The 1-litre variants also get body decals. You also get some functional features including front power windows, intermittent and auto function for the front wipers, manual AC, and a 2-speaker music system. If you’re on a strict budget to get the Kwid, we’d recommend you skip the RXL for the RXL(O). While its cabin doesn’t get any major upgrades, the 1-litre variant gets a two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching. 

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Taillights with LED light guides

  • Full wheel covers

  • Decal on door (1-litre only)

  • Two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching (1-litre only)

  • Rear parcel shelf 

  • Front power windows

  • 4-speed AC

  • Intermittent and auto function for the front wipers

  • Music system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

Other features

  • Chrome strip in the front grille (1-litre only)

  • LED DRLs

  • Manually adjustable ORVMs

  • Digital instrument cluster (amber backlight)

  • Manual AC

  • Foldable rear seats

  • 2 speakers 

  • Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter

Upgrade to RXT if you want

  • White finish for the ORVMs

  • Blacked-out B-pillar

  • Black and red upholstery

  • Chrome finish for AC vents, AC controls, and steering wheel

  • Black finish for the gear knob

  • Rear power windows

  • Power adjustable ORVMs

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Reversing camera with guidelines

Why skip the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?

While the RXL (O) is our recommended trim for those on a strict budget, it still lacks enough features that would make the car easy to live with. We suggest you consider the one-above RXT as the most value-for-money variant which is only offered with the 1-litre engine and also introduces the choice of an AMT. It commands a justifiable premium for a bunch of cosmetic and functional upgrades including rear power windows and a touchscreen system.

Variant

Verdict

RXL

Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.

RXL (O)

Recommended only for those on a strict budget.

RXT

Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.

Climber

We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault KWID

