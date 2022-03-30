Renault Kwid RXL (O) Variant Analysis: Worthy Upgrade Over The Base?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:15 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

It commands a premium of Rs 25,000 over the base trim for a few more basic features

The second trim in the Renault Kwid’s updated lineup is the new RXL (O). It is available with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre engine options while commanding a premium of Rs 25,000 over the new base-spec RXL. Let’s find out if it offers enough value over the base trim:

Variant 0.8-litre MT 1-litre MT 1-litre AMT RXL (O) Rs 4.74 lakh Rs 4.84 lakh – RXT – Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh Difference – Rs 35,000 –

Why consider the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?

For its premium over the base-spec RXL, this trim gets a more appealing design with its taillight LED light guides and full wheel covers. The 1-litre variants also get body decals. You also get some functional features including front power windows, intermittent and auto function for the front wipers, manual AC, and a 2-speaker music system. If you’re on a strict budget to get the Kwid, we’d recommend you skip the RXL for the RXL(O). While its cabin doesn’t get any major upgrades, the 1-litre variant gets a two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features Taillights with LED light guides

Full wheel covers

Decal on door (1-litre only) Two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching (1-litre only)

Rear parcel shelf Front power windows

4-speed AC

Intermittent and auto function for the front wipers Music system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors Other features Chrome strip in the front grille (1-litre only)

LED DRLs Manually adjustable ORVMs

Digital instrument cluster (amber backlight) Manual AC

Foldable rear seats 2 speakers Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter Upgrade to RXT if you want White finish for the ORVMs

Blacked-out B-pillar Black and red upholstery

Chrome finish for AC vents, AC controls, and steering wheel

Black finish for the gear knob Rear power windows

Power adjustable ORVMs

Day/night IRVM 8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Reversing camera with guidelines

Why skip the Kwid RXL (O) 0.8-litre/1-litre variants?

While the RXL (O) is our recommended trim for those on a strict budget, it still lacks enough features that would make the car easy to live with. We suggest you consider the one-above RXT as the most value-for-money variant which is only offered with the 1-litre engine and also introduces the choice of an AMT. It commands a justifiable premium for a bunch of cosmetic and functional upgrades including rear power windows and a touchscreen system.

Variant Verdict RXL Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features. RXL (O) Recommended only for those on a strict budget. RXT Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant. Climber We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

