Renault Kwid Climber Variant Analysis: Worth Spending The Premium For The Top Variant?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:03 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

For those looking to buy the Kwid in a dual-tone exterior, the Climber trim is the only choice

The top-spec Climber trim of the Renault Kwid has no feature addition per se, but it is the variant which has the most road presence with styling details that highlight its SUV-like appeal. Also, the carmaker has reserved the dual-tone paint options for this trim and it commands a premium of Rs 23,000 over the RXT. But is it worth it?

Variant

1-litre MT

1-litre AMT

Climber

Rs 5.42 lakh

Rs 5.84 lakh

Why consider the Climber trim?

Renault is only offering the Climber variants in a dual-tone exterior option along with the SUV-like aesthetics. So, if you want your Kwid to stand out in the crowd and don’t mind spending the Rs 23,000 premium, you can go for the Climber trim. It also gets all the comforts of the Kwid such as the touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, power-adjustable ORVMs, power windows and front and rear charging sockets. 

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • Dual-tone paint options

  • White inserts on roof rails, ORVMs,and bumpers

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Partial leather wrap for the steering wheel

  • Rear charging socket

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

Other features

  • New Mustard shade with black roof

  • Covered steel wheels

  • LED DRLs and taillamps

  • White inserts on touchscreen surround, AMT dial, and front door panel

  • Fabric upholstery with Climber insignias

  • Power windows

  • Power adjustable  ORVMs

  • Fast USB charger

  • 4-speed AC

  • Day/night IRVM

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 2 speakers

  • Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter

What could have been better about the Kwid Climber?

Well, given its price point, the Renault Climber is a well-equipped trim, even when compared to its rivals. However, if we had to nitpick a few prospective feature additions, we feel Renault could have given it a front armrest and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. That said, the Climber packs more than enough material which you can expect from an entry-level hatch.

Variant

Verdict

RXL

Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.

RXL (O)

Recommended only for those on a strict budget.

RXT

Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.

Climber

We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

