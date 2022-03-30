English | हिंदी

Renault Kwid RXL Variant Analysis: Should You Consider The New Base-spec Variant?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:16 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

Even though it is equipped with some basic amenities, it’s still a barebones offering

With the MY22 update, the Kwid’s variant list has been reorganised and the RXL 0.8 is the new entry-level variant. Its prices have hence gone up by Rs 25,000. Does it make sense to go for the Kwid’s new base variant? Read on to find out:

Variant

0.8-litre MT

1-litre MT

RXL

Rs 4.5 lakh

Rs 4.6 lakh

RXL (O)

Rs 4.74 lakh

Rs 4.84 lakh

Difference

Rs 25,000

Why consider the Kwid RXL 0.8-litre/1-litre Variants?

The new base-spec RXL trim is equipped with LED DRLs, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC and central locking which make it seem worthy for those on a tight budget. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the hatchback. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED DRLs

  • Body-coloured bumpers

  • Manually adjustable ORVMs

  • Digital instrument cluster (amber backlight)

  • Manual AC

  • Foldable rear seats

  • N.A.

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

Other features

  • Steel wheels with hubcaps

  • Two-tone fabric upholstery

  • 12V socket (front)

  • N.A.

  • Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter

Upgrade to RXL (O) if you want

  • Taillights with LED light guides

  • Full wheel covers

  • Decal on door (1-litre only)

  • Two-tone fabric upholstery with white stitching (1-litre only)

  • Rear parcel shelf (1-litre only)

  • Front power windows

  • 4-speed AC

  • Music system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB

  • N.A.

Why skip the Kwid RXL 0.8-litre/1-litre Variants?

Although Renault has equipped these variants with features such as a manual AC, LED DRLs, and a digital instrument cluster, it only makes sense to spend an additional Rs 25,000 for the RXL (O) trim which gets a few more essential features. Also, if you like your car to have factory-fitted features, it’s better to avoid this trim.

Variant

Verdict

RXL

Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.

RXL (O)

Recommended only for those on a strict budget.

RXT

Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.

Climber

We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT

