Renault Kwid RXL Variant Analysis: Should You Consider The New Base-spec Variant?
Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:16 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID
Even though it is equipped with some basic amenities, it’s still a barebones offering
With the MY22 update, the Kwid’s variant list has been reorganised and the RXL 0.8 is the new entry-level variant. Its prices have hence gone up by Rs 25,000. Does it make sense to go for the Kwid’s new base variant? Read on to find out:
|
Variant
|
0.8-litre MT
|
1-litre MT
|
RXL
|
Rs 4.5 lakh
|
Rs 4.6 lakh
|
RXL (O)
|
Rs 4.74 lakh
|
Rs 4.84 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 25,000
Why consider the Kwid RXL 0.8-litre/1-litre Variants?
The new base-spec RXL trim is equipped with LED DRLs, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC and central locking which make it seem worthy for those on a tight budget. Additional equipment can be included from the accessories list of the hatchback. Only consider if you’re on a strict budget for the car and intend to accessorise it later on.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to RXL (O) if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Kwid RXL 0.8-litre/1-litre Variants?
Although Renault has equipped these variants with features such as a manual AC, LED DRLs, and a digital instrument cluster, it only makes sense to spend an additional Rs 25,000 for the RXL (O) trim which gets a few more essential features. Also, if you like your car to have factory-fitted features, it’s better to avoid this trim.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
RXL
|
Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.
|
Recommended only for those on a strict budget.
|
Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.
|
We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.
Read More on : Renault KWID AMT
- Renew Renault KWID Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful