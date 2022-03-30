Renault Kwid RXT Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?
Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:14 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID
It is offered only with the 1-litre petrol engine and it is also the entry-level trim for the AMT option
If you are someone who’s looking for a well-equipped trim of the Renault Kwid but don’t need the fully-loaded top-spec Climber, the second-from-top RXT is the one for you. It is priced at a premium of Rs 35,000 over the RXL (O) but does it make the most value-for-money proposition?
|
Variant
|
1-litre MT
|
1-litre AMT
|
RXT
|
Rs 5.19 lakh
|
Rs 5.61 lakh
|
Climber
|
Rs 5.42 lakh
|
Rs 5.84 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 23,000
Why consider the RXT variant?
The Kwid RXT offers a feature-set that makes it the practical and comfortable choice. It now gets power windows all around, power adjustable ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera. It is also the entry-level variant for an automatic transmission (AMT in this case) option for an extra Rs 42,000.
Here’s a look at its features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Climber if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why skip the Kwid RXT trim?
While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, it doesn’t offer the kind of road presence or style which is limited to the top-spec Kwid Climber.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.
|
Recommended only for those on a strict budget.
|
RXT
|
Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.
|
We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.
Read More on : Renault KWID AMT
- Renew Renault KWID Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful