Renault Kwid RXT Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?

Modified On Mar 30, 2022 10:14 AM By Rohit for Renault KWID

It is offered only with the 1-litre petrol engine and it is also the entry-level trim for the AMT option

If you are someone who’s looking for a well-equipped trim of the Renault Kwid but don’t need the fully-loaded top-spec Climber, the second-from-top RXT is the one for you. It is priced at a premium of Rs 35,000 over the RXL (O) but does it make the most value-for-money proposition?

Variant

1-litre MT

1-litre AMT

RXT

Rs 5.19 lakh

Rs 5.61 lakh

Climber

Rs 5.42 lakh

Rs 5.84 lakh

Difference

Rs 23,000

Why consider the RXT variant?

The Kwid RXT offers a feature-set that makes it the practical and comfortable choice. It now gets power windows all around, power adjustable ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera. It is also the entry-level variant for an automatic transmission (AMT in this case) option for an extra Rs 42,000. 

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • White finish for the ORVMs

  • Blacked-out B-pillar

  • Black and red upholstery

  • White backlighting for digital instrument cluster 

  • Power windows

  • Power adjustable  ORVMs

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • Rear parking camera

Other features

  • Taillights with LED light guides

  • Full wheel covers

  • LED DRLs

  • Piano black finish for the centre console

  • Chrome finish for AC vents, AC controls, and steering wheel

  • Black finish for the gear knob

  • Fast USB charger

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 4-speed AC

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 2 speakers

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter

Upgrade to Climber if you want

  • Dual-tone paint options

  • White inserts on roof rails, ORVMs,and bumpers

  • Climber insignias

  • Chrome inside door handles

  • Partial leather wrap for the steering wheel

  • White inserts on touchscreen surround, AMT dial, and front door panel

  • Climber insignias

  • Rear charging socket

  • N.A.

  • N.A.

Why skip the Kwid RXT trim?

While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, it doesn’t offer the kind of road presence or style which is limited to the top-spec Kwid Climber. 

Variant

Verdict

RXL

Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features.

RXL (O)

Recommended only for those on a strict budget.

RXT

Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant.

Climber

We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

Read More on : Renault KWID AMT

