Renault Kwid RXT Variant Analysis: Is It The Most Value-For-Money Variant?

It is offered only with the 1-litre petrol engine and it is also the entry-level trim for the AMT option

If you are someone who’s looking for a well-equipped trim of the Renault Kwid but don’t need the fully-loaded top-spec Climber, the second-from-top RXT is the one for you. It is priced at a premium of Rs 35,000 over the RXL (O) but does it make the most value-for-money proposition?

Variant 1-litre MT 1-litre AMT RXT Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh Climber Rs 5.42 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh Difference Rs 23,000

Why consider the RXT variant?

The Kwid RXT offers a feature-set that makes it the practical and comfortable choice. It now gets power windows all around, power adjustable ORVMs, a touchscreen infotainment system and rear parking camera. It is also the entry-level variant for an automatic transmission (AMT in this case) option for an extra Rs 42,000.

Here’s a look at its features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features White finish for the ORVMs

Blacked-out B-pillar Black and red upholstery

White backlighting for digital instrument cluster Power windows

Power adjustable ORVMs 8-inch touchscreen Rear parking camera Other features Taillights with LED light guides

Full wheel covers

LED DRLs Piano black finish for the centre console

Chrome finish for AC vents, AC controls, and steering wheel

Black finish for the gear knob Fast USB charger

Day/night IRVM

4-speed AC Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2 speakers Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Driver seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter Upgrade to Climber if you want Dual-tone paint options

White inserts on roof rails, ORVMs,and bumpers

Climber insignias Chrome inside door handles

Partial leather wrap for the steering wheel

White inserts on touchscreen surround, AMT dial, and front door panel

Climber insignias Rear charging socket N.A. N.A.

Why skip the Kwid RXT trim?

While this is our recommended value-for-money pick, it doesn’t offer the kind of road presence or style which is limited to the top-spec Kwid Climber.

Variant Verdict RXL Better to skip this trim and stretch to the RXL (O) variant for better basic features. RXL (O) Recommended only for those on a strict budget. RXT Being the most value-for-money trim, this is our recommended variant. Climber We suggest you consider this variant only if you want the baby-SUV look with an acceptable premium for better looks.

