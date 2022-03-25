English | हिंदी

Renault Kwid E-Tech EV Spied In Brazil; India Launch On The Cards?

Published On Mar 25, 2022 04:59 PM By Tarun for Renault KWID

The model spotted in the South American country is essentially the Chinese Kwid KZ-E and the European Dacia Spring EV

renault kwid e-tech

  • The Kwid E-Tech EV is based on the latest version of the hatchback, currently on sale in India. 

  • Both the Chinese and the European versions get a 26.8 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 295 and 271 kilometres, respectively. 

  • The Brazil-spec model will reportedly get a bigger battery pack with more range. 

  • Earlier expected to debut in India by 2022, but nothing confirmed yet. 

A camouflaged Renault Kwid E-Tech EV has been spotted testing on Brazil's roads, suggesting that it could soon be launched in South American markets. 

renault kwid e-tech

The Kwid E-Tech EV is essentially the Kwid K-ZE retailing in China and the Dacia Spring EV in Europe. Note that the electric Kwid was also showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The front grille, headlamp design, alloy wheels, and taillights are identical to the Chinese version and also the one that was exhibited in India. 

The European (Dacia Spring EV) and the Chinese versions both get a 26.8kWh battery pack offering a range of 250-300 kilometres and a 44PS/125Nm electric motor. Reports suggest that the Kwid E-Tech's battery pack will be bigger than the China and Europe-spec models.

renault kwid e-tech

The EV is expected to pack features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology (advanced telematics), a rear parking camera, a digital driver's display, and LED DRLs. It will support AC and DC (fast) charging capabilities. 

The Indian auto market was also expected to get the electric Kwid by 2022. However, it seems like that plan has been shelved, at least for now. With many affordable EVs from various carmakers in the pipeline, Renault India might again consider its debut in the segment, possibly with the Kwid.

Renault KWID AMT

