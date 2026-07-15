Nissan Tekton Vs New 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Which SUV Gives You More For Your Money?

The Nissan Tekton is set to take on several established names in the compact SUV segment. It brings bold styling, two turbo-petrol engine options, and a feature-loaded cabin to compete with some of the most established names in the segment.

One such rival is the recently updated 2026 Volkswagen Taigun. With refreshed styling, new colour options, and additional features, the facelift aims to strengthen the Taigun's position in this highly competitive space.

With very little separating the two in terms of pricing, buyers may find themselves considering one over the other. Here's how the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun compare in terms of price, dimensions, engine options, and features.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Price

Nissan Tekton 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh

The Tekton and Taigun are priced close to each other across their respective lineups. While the Tekton starts at Rs 10.49 lakh, the Taigun enters the market at Rs 11 lakh.

Even at the top end, the price gap remains under Rs 1 lakh, making the two SUVs direct rivals on paper. So which one offers the better overall package for the money? Let's find out.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Dimensions

Model Nissan Tekton 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Difference Length 4348 mm 4221 mm +127 mm Width 1815 mm 1760 mm +55 mm Height 1674 mm 1612 mm +62 mm Wheelbase 2657 mm 2651 mm +6 mm

The Tekton is the larger SUV of the two in almost every aspect. It measures 127 mm longer, 55 mm wider, and 62 mm taller than the Taigun, while also offering a marginally longer wheelbase.

On paper, these larger dimensions should translate into a greater sense of space inside the cabin, while also giving the Tekton a more commanding road presence.

That said, the wheelbase difference between the two SUVs is just 6 mm, so rear-seat space is unlikely to feel drastically different in everyday use.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Colour Options

Nissan Tekton 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Pearl White Carbon Steel Flare Garnet Red Lava Blue Onyx Black Deep Black Pearl Indigo Blue Reflex Silver Moonbow Grey Candy White Blade Silver Wild Cherry Red Avocado Pearl Steel Grey Carbon Steel Matte

Both SUVs offer a wide range of exterior paint options, with enough variety to suit different tastes.

The Tekton's colour palette includes vibrant shades such as Indigo Blue and Flare Garnet Red, giving buyers plenty of options if they want their SUV to stand out.

The Taigun, meanwhile, gets newer colours like Avocado Pearl and Carbon Steel Matte, which complement its clean styling and add a fresh look to the facelift.

Ultimately, both SUVs offer enough choice, and the decision is likely to come down to which colours appeal more to your personal taste.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrain

Model Nissan Tekton 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 100 PS 163 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT* 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

Both SUVs offer buyers a choice of two turbo-petrol engine options, catering mostly to those looking for stronger performance.

With the Tekton, you get a choice between a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a new 1.3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol unit that produces 163 PS and 280 Nm. The mild-hybrid engine sits at the top of the Tekton lineup and is aimed at buyers who want stronger performance. Depending on the engine you choose, it can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Taigun, meanwhile, continues with its tried-and-tested 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Interestingly, the smaller 1-litre engine develops 115 PS and 178 Nm, giving it a slight edge over the Tekton's entry-level turbo-petrol unit. Buyers opting for the 1-litre engine can choose between a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed torque converter automatic, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Features

Feature Nissan Tekton 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅(connected) ✅ Wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys tuned 8-speaker audio system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone automatic climate control Single-zone automatic climate control Powered front seats ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Built-in Google ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ❌ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅ ❌

The Tekton is the more feature-rich SUV on paper. Along with essentials such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front-row seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, wireless phone charging, and a fully digital driver's display, it also packs in several features that are not available with the Taigun.

These include dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, built-in Google, a powered tailgate, and LED fog lamps. These additions not only make the Tekton feel better equipped but also add an extra layer of convenience.

The updated Taigun still offers a premium feature list of its own, including an 8-speaker audio system and the new equipment introduced with the facelift. However, it misses out on some of the technology and convenience features offered by the Tekton.

The same trend continues on the safety front. Both SUVs come equipped with six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and front and rear parking sensors. The Tekton, however, further adds a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS, giving it a more comprehensive safety package on paper.

Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Verdict

The updated Taigun continues to offer a well-rounded package with refreshed styling, new colour options, and meaningful feature additions that help it stay competitive in the compact SUV segment. It also gets a slightly more powerful entry-level turbo-petrol engine and a wider choice of automatic transmissions, giving buyers a few additional options depending on their requirements.

The Tekton, however, makes a stronger case on paper. It is the larger SUV of the two, offers a more feature-rich package, and also gets a new 1.3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine that sits at the top of its lineup. Features such as dual-zone climate control, built-in Google, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS further help it stand apart from the Taigun.

If you are comparing the two purely on specifications, the Tekton appears to offer more for a slightly lower price. That said, the Taigun remains a compelling option with its refreshed package and additional updates. Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether you value a longer equipment list and larger dimensions or prefer the overall package offered by the updated Taigun.

If the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun are on your shortlist, here are some other midsize SUVs worth considering: