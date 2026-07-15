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    Nissan Tekton Vs New 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Which SUV Gives You More For Your Money?

    The Tekton arrives with a feature-packed package, while the updated Taigun brings meaningful updates of its own. Find out which one suits you better.

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Jul 15, 2026 13:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 15, 2026 13:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 15, 2026 13:03 IST
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    The Nissan Tekton is set to take on several established names in the compact SUV segment. It brings bold styling, two turbo-petrol engine options, and a feature-loaded cabin to compete with some of the most established names in the segment.

    One such rival is the recently updated 2026 Volkswagen Taigun. With refreshed styling, new colour options, and additional features, the facelift aims to strengthen the Taigun's position in this highly competitive space.

    With very little separating the two in terms of pricing, buyers may find themselves considering one over the other. Here's how the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun compare in terms of price, dimensions, engine options, and features.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Price

     

    Nissan Tekton 

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh

    Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh
    • The Tekton and Taigun are priced close to each other across their respective lineups. While the Tekton starts at Rs 10.49 lakh, the Taigun enters the market at Rs 11 lakh.

    • Even at the top end, the price gap remains under Rs 1 lakh, making the two SUVs direct rivals on paper. So which one offers the better overall package for the money? Let's find out.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Dimensions

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Difference

    Length

    4348 mm 

    4221 mm

    +127 mm

    Width

    1815 mm 

    1760 mm

    +55 mm

    Height

    1674 mm 

    1612 mm

    +62 mm

    Wheelbase

    2657 mm 

    2651 mm

    +6 mm
    • The Tekton is the larger SUV of the two in almost every aspect. It measures 127 mm longer, 55 mm wider, and 62 mm taller than the Taigun, while also offering a marginally longer wheelbase.

    Nissan Tekton
    Volkwagen Taigun Front

    • On paper, these larger dimensions should translate into a greater sense of space inside the cabin, while also giving the Tekton a more commanding road presence.

    Nissan Tekton side
    Volkswagen Taigun Side

    • That said, the wheelbase difference between the two SUVs is just 6 mm, so rear-seat space is unlikely to feel drastically different in everyday use.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Colour Options

    Nissan Tekton 

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Pearl White

    Carbon Steel

    Flare Garnet Red

    Lava Blue

    Onyx Black

    Deep Black Pearl

    Indigo Blue

    Reflex Silver 

    Moonbow Grey

    Candy White

    Blade Silver

    Wild Cherry Red 
     

    Avocado Pearl
     

    Steel Grey
     

    Carbon Steel Matte
    • Both SUVs offer a wide range of exterior paint options, with enough variety to suit different tastes.

    • The Tekton's colour palette includes vibrant shades such as Indigo Blue and Flare Garnet Red, giving buyers plenty of options if they want their SUV to stand out.

    • The Taigun, meanwhile, gets newer colours like Avocado Pearl and Carbon Steel Matte, which complement its clean styling and add a fresh look to the facelift.

    • Ultimately, both SUVs offer enough choice, and the decision is likely to come down to which colours appeal more to your personal taste.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrain

    Model

    Nissan Tekton

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power

    100 PS 

    163 PS

    115 PS 

    150 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    AT - torque converter automatic transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

     

    • Both SUVs offer buyers a choice of two turbo-petrol engine options, catering mostly to those looking for stronger performance.

    • With the Tekton, you get a choice between a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a new 1.3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol unit that produces 163 PS and 280 Nm. The mild-hybrid engine sits at the top of the Tekton lineup and is aimed at buyers who want stronger performance. Depending on the engine you choose, it can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    • The Taigun, meanwhile, continues with its tried-and-tested 1-litre and 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engines. Interestingly, the smaller 1-litre engine develops 115 PS and 178 Nm, giving it a slight edge over the Tekton's entry-level turbo-petrol unit. Buyers opting for the 1-litre engine can choose between a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed torque converter automatic, while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Features

     

    Feature

    Nissan Tekton

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    ✅(connected)

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys tuned

    8-speaker audio system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone automatic climate control

    Single-zone automatic climate control

    Powered front seats 

    Ventilated front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Built-in Google

    Powered tailgate

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    • The Tekton is the more feature-rich SUV on paper. Along with essentials such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front-row seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, wireless phone charging, and a fully digital driver's display, it also packs in several features that are not available with the Taigun.

    2026 Nissan Tekton
    Volkwagen Taigun Interior

    • These include dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, built-in Google, a powered tailgate, and LED fog lamps. These additions not only make the Tekton feel better equipped but also add an extra layer of convenience.

    Nissan Tekton 2026 features
    Volkswagen Taigun 360 Degree Camera

    • The updated Taigun still offers a premium feature list of its own, including an 8-speaker audio system and the new equipment introduced with the facelift. However, it misses out on some of the technology and convenience features offered by the Tekton.

    • The same trend continues on the safety front. Both SUVs come equipped with six airbags, ESC, TPMS, hill descent control, rain-sensing wipers, and front and rear parking sensors. The Tekton, however, further adds a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS, giving it a more comprehensive safety package on paper.

    Nissan Tekton vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Verdict

    The updated Taigun continues to offer a well-rounded package with refreshed styling, new colour options, and meaningful feature additions that help it stay competitive in the compact SUV segment. It also gets a slightly more powerful entry-level turbo-petrol engine and a wider choice of automatic transmissions, giving buyers a few additional options depending on their requirements.

    The Tekton, however, makes a stronger case on paper. It is the larger SUV of the two, offers a more feature-rich package, and also gets a new 1.3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine that sits at the top of its lineup. Features such as dual-zone climate control, built-in Google, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS further help it stand apart from the Taigun.

    If you are comparing the two purely on specifications, the Tekton appears to offer more for a slightly lower price. That said, the Taigun remains a compelling option with its refreshed package and additional updates. Ultimately, the decision comes down to whether you value a longer equipment list and larger dimensions or prefer the overall package offered by the updated Taigun.

    If the Nissan Tekton and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun are on your shortlist, here are some other midsize SUVs worth considering:

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