Nissan Gravite Launch Tomorrow: Top 5 Things You Need To Know

With the launch of the new Nissan Gravite scheduled for tomorrow (February 17), the affordable MPV segment is about to get more competitive. Based on the facelifted Renault Triber, the Gravite features Nissan-specific styling tweaks and is aimed at buyers seeking a practical, budget-friendly three-row MPV.

If you are considering booking one, here are five key things to know before prices are revealed tomorrow:

Nissan Gravite Exterior

The Nissan Gravite retains the overall silhouette that it gets from the donor model, the Renault Triber. However, it comes with different styling elements to set itself apart from its sibling. Up front, the MPV features a honeycomb-pattern grille (as confirmed by teasers) with prominent ‘Gravite’ lettering on the bonnet. Sleek LED DRLs connected by a chrome strip add a modern touch, while C-shaped silver surrounds for the fog lamps give the bumper a slightly rugged appeal.

In profile, it looks very similar to the Triber. One can expect the window surrounds, body lines, and glass panels to be designed in a similar way to the Renault counterpart. However, Nissan is expected to offer a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels to differentiate itself. The Gravite will also come with roof rails to enhance its stance.

At the rear, the Gravite sports wraparound LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip. The LED tail lamp gets a unique signature and you get GRAVITE lettering in the centre. C-shaped silver accents on the rear bumper mirror the design seen at the front, enhancing its butch look.

Nissan Gravite Interior

While Nissan has not fully revealed the cabin, the Gravite is expected to feature a revised colour scheme and upholstery compared to the Triber. The dashboard layout will likely remain largely unchanged, focusing on practicality and ease of use.

Note: Renault Triber dashboard image used for representation purposes.

Similar to the Triber, we expect it to come with a three-row seating layout, featuring a 7-seater configuration that can also be adjusted for a 5-or 6-seater layout. The dashboard is expected to feature a layered design with a faux wooden trim in the centre. We also expect the Gravite to offer ample storage spaces across the cabin. Stay tuned, as we will be covering the interior design bits in more detail after the car launches.

Those who are in a hurry to purchase an MPV, or simply want to check out the Triber facelift, can head over to this story.

Nissan Gravite Features

In terms of features, the Nissan Gravite is expected to mirror the equipment list of the Renault Triber. Therefore, it should get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. Convenience features could include manual air conditioning with rear vents, push-button start/stop, and a wireless phone charger.

Note: Renault Triber infotainment system image used for representation purposes.

On the safety front, the Gravite is expected to be well equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera, covering all the essential safety requirements in its segment.

Nissan Gravite Powertrain

The Nissan Gravite is likely to be powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is expected to be offered with a manual transmission and an AMT option. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

This engine setup is tuned primarily for efficiency and smooth city driving. While not confirmed, we hope Nissan will also offer the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine option, borrowed from the Magnite. This engine would provide stronger performance and improved highway drivability.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Nissan Gravite is expected to be priced from around Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an affordable entry point into the three-row MPV space.

It will face competition from the Renault Triber, while also serving as a budget-friendly alternative to larger MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, Kia Carens, Kia Carens Clavis, and Maruti XL6.

With its competitive expected pricing, practical seating configuration, and Nissan’s refreshed styling, the Gravite could be an attractive option for buyers seeking an affordable family mover.