Nissan Gravite EMI Buying Guide: Breaking Down The Monthly EMI For The Nissan Gravite

Nissan has entered the MPV segment with the launch of the Gravite as a more accessible option over its rivals. With its compact footprint and three-row layout, the Gravite aims to offer practicality, and a well-equipped cabin with buyers on fixed budget.

Chances are you have shortlisted the Gravite and are considering buying the MPV on a loan. In that case, understanding the estimated monthly EMI becomes important, as it can vary depending on the loan tenure. To help with your buying decision, we have broken down the EMI details for the top-spec Tekna Launch Edition of the Gravite.

Here’s a look at its approximate on-road price in New Delhi, along with other details related to the loan calculation.

Variant Gravite Tekna Launch Edition EZ Shift On road price (New Delhi) Rs 9.95 lakh Down payment (around 10% of the on-road price) Rs 1 lakh Loan amount Rs 8.95 lakh Interest rate 9.8%

We have estimated the monthly installment across four loan tenures, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, and 7 years — assuming a down payment of Rs 1 lakh for the Gravite Tekna Launch Edition EZ Shift (roughly 10 percent of its on-road price). For this calculation, we have considered a loan amount of Rs 8.95 lakh along with a interest rate of 9.8 percent to give you an approximate idea of the EMI you could expect.

Disclaimer: The actual EMI amount may vary depending on the variant chosen, the down payment made, and the interest rate offered by the lender. Interest rates on car loans can also differ based on your credit profile or CIBIL score. For a more accurate estimate, we recommend contacting your nearest dealership as well as your preferred bank or financial institution.

Nissan Gravite 3 Years EMI Plan

If you choose a 3-year loan tenure for the Gravite Launch Edition, the monthly EMI will be higher, but the overall interest paid towards the loan remains relatively lower. Here's a detailed breakdown.

Down Payment: Rs 1 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 10.36 lakh (including Rs 41,000 interest)

Total Cost After 3 Years: 11.36 lakh

Nissan Gravite 4 Years EMI Plan

Opting for a 4-year loan tenure for the top-spec Gravite slightly reduces the monthly EMI compared to a shorter tenure, although the total interest paid increases marginally.

Down Payment: Rs 1 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 10.85 lakh (including Rs 90,000 interest)

Total Cost After 4 Years: 11.85 lakh

Nissan Gravite 5 Years EMI Plan

The monthly EMI for a 5-year loan tenure costs Rs 18,934, making the monthly cost more manageable while increasing the total interest amount.

Down Payment: Rs 1 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 11.36 lakh (including Rs 1.41 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 5 Years: 12.36 lakh

Nissan Gravite 7 Years EMI Plan

Going for a 7-year loan tenure brings the monthly EMI down further to Rs 14,770.

Down Payment: Rs 1 lakh

Total EMI Payment: Rs 12.40 lakh (including Rs 2.45 lakh interest)

Total Cost After 7 Years: 13.40 lakh

Nissan Gravite Overview

Priced from Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nissan Gravite is the brand’s first sub-4m MPV for our market. It is based on the Renault Triber, sharing the same platform and overall proportions, but features slightly updated exterior styling and a refreshed interior to help it stand apart.

Nissan offers the Gravite in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna, along with a special Tekna Launch Edition. The MPV retains the Triber’s modular seating layout with a removable third row, allowing you to switch between a 6-seater or 7-seater configuration.

In terms of features, the Gravite comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and manual AC with rear vents. If you are confused about what features each Nissan Gravite variant gets, you can refer to our earlier report for a detailed variant-wise explanation.

Powering the Gravite is a 1-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

CarDekho Says…

Financing the Nissan Gravite through a loan can make the purchase easier to manage, but the loan tenure you choose will have a direct impact on both your monthly EMI as well as the total interest paid.

Opting for a shorter tenure such as 3 or 4 years will help keep the overall interest amount lower, although the monthly EMI will be slightly higher. On the other hand, longer tenures like 5 or 7 years can reduce the monthly burden, but you will end up paying more in interest over time.

You can also try different combinations of down payment, loan tenure, and interest rate using CarDekho’s online car loan calculator to find an EMI plan that suits your budget before finalising your purchase. Considering the different EMI options available, if you are planning to book the Nissan Gravite, here’s a closer look at its booking details.