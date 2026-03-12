2026 Nissan Gravite On-Road Prices Explained

The Nissan Gravite is the latest, most affordable 7-seater car in the Indian market. It is based on the Renault Triber, shares the same engine and silhouette, however with subtle design tweaks. At a price point of under Rs 10 lakh, the Gravite makes a strong case for a family MPV consideration. If you are planning to buy one, here are its on-road prices in the top five cities across India:

How The On-Road Price Is Calculated?

When purchasing a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, a few additional taxes and charges must be paid before you can take the car home. These typically include:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax, which varies from state to state

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh, and

Accessories (optional)

Note: Since the prices of both the base and top variants of the Nissan Gravite come under Rs 10 lakh, it does not incur any TCS. Here’s how you can book the Gravite MPV.

Note: Insurance premiums can vary depending on ongoing offers and several other factors. It is one of the components where you may be able to negotiate and potentially save some money at the time of booking.

All these components together make up the on-road price of the car. If you’re deciding on bringing the Nissan Gravite MPV home, here’s how much its on-road price would be in the top five cities in India:

Nissan Gravite On-Road Price: Delhi

Fees Gravite Visia (Base Variant) Gravite Tekna (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Insurance Rs 27,700 Rs 37,655 RTO Fees Rs 22,600 Rs 59,430 Fastag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 6.16 lakh Rs 9.47 lakh

As seen above, the on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 9.47 lakh in New Delhi. The amount covers the ex-showroom cost along with insurance, road tax (RTO fees), and FASTag charges.

Point to Note: The FasTAG charges in Delhi are slightly more, and certain dealerships might also command some warehouse charges, as well as municipality taxes, which can incur a slightly higher cost. Please check this with your nearest dealership.

You can check out the variant-wise on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite in Delhi here.

Nissan Gravite On-Road Price: Mumbai

Fees Gravite Visia (Base Variant) Gravite Tekna (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Insurance Rs 27,700 Rs 37,655 RTO Fees Rs 62,150 Rs 93,390 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 6.55 lakh Rs 9.81 lakh

The Nissan Gravite’s on-road prices in Mumbai fall between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 9.81 lakh. This includes the ex-showroom price, insurance, road tax (RTO fees) and Fastag charges.

Note: The Nissan Gravite is also offered in a limited top-of-the-line Tekna Launch Edition, which we have not considered here. The Launch Edition will be limited to the first 2026 units of the MPV. Its ex-showroom prices range from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 8.93 lakh.

You can check out the variant-wise on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite in Mumbai here.

Nissan Gravite On-Road Price: Bengaluru

Fees Gravite Visia (Base Variant) Gravite Tekna (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Insurance Rs 27,700 Rs 37,655 RTO Fees Rs 79,100 Rs 1.19 lakh Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 6.72 lakh Rs 10.06 lakh

On-road prices of the Nissan Gravite’s base to top variant range from Rs 6.72 lakh to Rs 10.06 lakh. It consists of the ex-showroom price, insurance costs, road tax payable to the RTO, and FASTag charges.

Note: Bengaluru holds the highest RTO fees among the cities mentioned in this list.

You can check out the variant-wise on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite in Bengaluru here.

Nissan Gravite On-Road Price: Chennai

Fees Gravite Visia (Base Variant) Gravite Tekna (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Insurance Rs 27,700 Rs 37,655 RTO Fees Rs 73,450 Rs 1.10 lakh Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 6.67 lakh Rs 9.97 lakh

The total on-road cost of the Nissan Gravite in Chennai starts from Rs 6.67 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.97 lakh, including the ex-showroom price as well as insurance, RTO road tax, and FASTag fees

You can check out the variant-wise on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite in Chennai here.

Nissan Gravite On-Road Price: Kolkata

Fees Gravite Visia (Base Variant) Gravite Tekna (Top Variant) Ex-showroom Rs 5.65 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Insurance Rs 27,700 Rs 37,655 RTO Fees Rs 56,500 Rs 84,900 Fastag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 9.72 lakh

The Nissan Gravite costs between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 9.72 lakh, on-road in Kolkata, West Bengal.

You can check out the variant-wise on-road prices of the Nissan Gravite in Kolkata here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned are indicative and calculated based on internal estimates. Actual prices may vary depending on factors such as varying insurance charges, available discounts or offers, accessories, and other applicable costs. For the exact on-road price in your city, please contact your nearest dealer.

Nissan Gravite Overview

The Nissan Gravite is the rebadged version of the Renault Triber, and with its introductory prices, it happens to be the most affordable 7-seater that is currently on sale. It has a compact silhouette, same as that of the Renault MPV, along with LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. It rides on 15-inch stylised steel wheels and has tall roof rails, which give it a somewhat rugged character. The Gravite can be opted for in five colour options: Onyx Black, Storm White, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver, and Forest Green.

Inside, you are welcomed by a dual-tone black and beige cabin with visible blue highlights around the seats. The highlight of the dashboard is the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment and 7-inch digital driver’s display. Besides, it also has features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, manual AC with rear vents, keyless entry with push button start, and cruise control. You can check out which variants get what features here.

The safety duties are carried out by six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors with camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Gravite is also available with just a single engine option, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission Option 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*

Nissan Gravite Rivals

*MT- manual transmission, AMT- automated manual transmission

The alternative to the Nissan Gravite includes the Renault Triber, while it also serves as an affordable alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Kia Carens, and Kia Carens Clavis.