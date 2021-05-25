Modified On May 25, 2021 05:34 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz GLA

The new GLA gets a major overhaul with new features and cleaner powertrain options

Mercedes-Benz GLA now looks more SUV-ish, taller by 104mm and wider by 30mm.

It gets a twin-screen 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, connected car technology, remote engine start, and powered front seats.

The GLA gets 165PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 190PS 2.0-litre diesel engines.

The AMG variant is equipped with a 310PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 5.1 seconds.

It’s priced between Rs 42.10 lakh and Rs 57.30 lakh, with the locally assembled AMG variant being the priciest.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 GLA in India from Rs 42.10 lakh to Rs 57.3 lakh (ex-showroom India), however, these prices are only valid until June 30, 2021, after which the GLA will become pricier by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The AMG GLA 35, which has been launched alongside the standard model, is the third AMG model assembled in India, hence, it’s been priced competitively.

Variant Price GLA 200 Rs 42.10 lakh GLA 220D Rs 43.70 lakh GLA 220D AMG Line 4MATIC Rs 46.70 lakh AMG GLA 35 4MATIC Rs 57.30 lakh

In line with other Mercedes SUVs, the new GLA looks more SUV-ish. It’s sleeker and more premium, but still a beefed-up A-Class. It’s also quite larger than the earlier generation model.

In fact, the new GLA is now 4,410mm long, 1,834mm wide, and 1,611mm tall. It has grown 30mm wider and 104mm taller, but the length has been slashed by 14mm. The wheelbase has increased by 30mm, to 2,729mm.

The AMG variant, on the other hand, gets exclusive styling bits, such as a chrome-plated Panamericana front grille with vertical slats, differently styled headlamps, larger 19-inch alloy wheels, round dual-exhaust tips, and a new roof spoiler.

The GLA gets a beige-black interior theme for the regular variants, while the AMG Line and AMG GLA 35 variants get an all-black interior with red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel. The cabin is now more spacious thanks to the increased dimensions.

Features on board include a twin-screen 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology with Remote Engine Start and Google Voice integration, wireless charging, powered front seats with memory function, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control. It also gets energizing seat kinetics for the front row, which basically offers optimum comfort based on your posture.

Safety is covered by seven airbags, active brake assist, electronic stability programme (ESP), and a rear parking camera.

The GLA now gets three engine options: 165PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, 193PS 2.0-litre diesel, and 310PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol -- the latter is exclusive to the top-end AMG variant.

Engine Options 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Power 165PS 193PS 310PS Torque 250Nm 400Nm 400Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 8-speed AT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain FWD FWD/AWD AWD 0-100 kmph 8.7 seconds 7.4 seconds / 7.3 seconds 5.1 seconds Top Speed 210kmph 222kmph / 219kmph 250kmph

The diesel engine is available with FWD and AWD (4MATIC) drivetrains, while the petrol only comes with FWD. The AMG GLA comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with AWD as standard. It further comes with AMG Suspension setup, which is more focused towards performance and handling. The GLA AWD variant additionally gets an off-road engineering package which optimises traction and adjusts the power delivery accordingly.

Mercedes is offering the new GLA with an 8-year warranty on the engine and transmission, along with a 3-year comprehensive vehicle warranty. It also comes with a 2-year service package priced from Rs 61,200. The GLA competes with the likes of the BMW X1, Volvo XC40, Mini Cooper Countryman, and the upcoming Audi Q3.

