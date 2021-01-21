Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Smallest Electric SUV: The EQA

Published On Jan 21, 2021 06:26 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz EQA

Introductory variant gets 66.5kWh of usable battery for more than 400km of claimed range

The EQA is now the entry-point to Mercedes-Benz’s EQ all-electric range.

Unveiled in a single EQA 250 variant with a single electric motor rated at 190PS/375Nm.

The 66.5kWh battery claims to offer 426km (WLTP cycle) and can fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Offers plenty of creature comforts and advanced tech as a luxury product.

The EQA will rival the likes of the India-bound Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

2021 is poised to be a busy year with several new electric SUVs and crossovers expected to launch across different price segments. Mercedes-Benz’s first new EV of the year is the EQA which is essentially the all-electric version of the GLA compact SUV.

The EQA has an athletic stance with typical EV visual modifications such as fewer apertures on the front fascia and distinctive rims. It gets a black panel for the grille, LED headlamps with blue highlights, and sporty front and rear bumpers with aerodynamic aprons. The split tail lamp design tapers in the middle for the LED light strip that connects them. Its sleek roofline and profile is not just about the looks as the reduced drag coefficient of the design also improves its aerodynamic efficiency for increased range.

Speaking of range, the EQA’s debut variant has a usable battery capacity of 66.5kWh. The EQA 250 features a single electric motor that produces 190PS (140kW) and 375Nm to drive the front wheels. That’s good enough for a 0 to 100kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds despite its gross vehicle weight of 2,470kg.

Its claimed WLTP cycle (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test) range is rated at 426km. Mercedes has already said it will be introducing more variants to meet different needs. This would include more powerful AWD variants and one that would offer a claimed range of more than 500km. The EQA also has a combination of ECO driving modes and advanced assist systems that help maximise efficiency and recuperation.

Speaking of charging times, the EQA gets the CCS (Combined Charging System) connector as standard. Its electric powertrain can be charged with an output of up to 100kW via DC fast charging which allows it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. However, AC charging via a Mercedes wall box or regular charging stations would take at least 5 hours and 45 minutes to charge from 10 to 100 percent.

The EQA is the entry-point to Mercedes’ EQ range of electric vehicles. As a luxury segment offering, it is packed with creature comforts and new technology. It gets the standard dual-screen setup as other Mercedes offerings, with 7.0-inch displays while the 10.25-inch displays are optional. It gets plenty of blue accents for the ambient lighting in the cabin, in line with the theme of the Mercedes-Benz EQ range. It also gets the MBUX infotainment system with the digital assistant. Mercedes has also packed it with a host of driver safety assists such as Active Distance Assist, Active Steer Assist, Evasive Steering Assist and Active Blindspot Monitoring.

Mercedes has priced the EQA from Rs 42.11 lakh (€47,540) in Germany. It will soon go on sale in other European countries and rival the likes of the India-bound Tesla Model Y and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. This all-electric luxury compact SUV could arrive in India by early-2022.