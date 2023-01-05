Modified On Jan 05, 2023 04:35 PM By Rohit for Toyota Land Cruiser

It could go on sale here soon after its unveiling with a price tag of around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom)

Will be displayed alongside Toyota’s hybrids, FCEVs and flex-fuel cars.

Features an evolutionary design language including the typical boxy stance and muscular appeal.

Its cabin sports a black and beige theme with silver and wooden accents.

Equipment on board consists of a 12.3-inch touchscreen and ADAS.

India-spec model could get both petrol and diesel engine options with 4x4 as standard.

We already brought to you what to expect from Toyota’s stall at the upcoming edition of the Auto Expo. While we already know that the Japanese marque is going to showcase its range of strong-hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell EVs (FCEVs) and flex-fuel models, it has come to light that the marque will also put on display the new generation Land Cruiser (LC 300), thereby marking its debut in India.

Evolutionary Design

Although the new generation Land Cruiser has carried on with the boxy stance of its predecessors, it does have a more muscular appeal. Its front profile has a large grille with horizontal slats flanked by sleek LED headlamps and a chunky front bumper housing the fog lamps.

When viewed from the sides, your attention is drawn to its huge stance and flared wheel arches. At the rear, it gets an upright tailgate with LED taillights. The exterior design, overall, is more like an evolution over the SUV’s predecessor than a revolution.

Also Read: All The New Cars Headed Your Way In January 2023

A Plush Cabin

The SUV offers a plush cabin experience as it flaunts a black and beige theme with wooden and silver finishes on the centre console, door pads, and steering wheel. Toyota also offers the SUV with an all-black cabin theme. Its equipment list consists of a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, connected car tech and a semi-digital driver’s display. Passenger safety is ensured by 10 airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

What’s Under The Hood?

It gets a 309PS, 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel powertrain, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission (AT). Four-wheel drive (4X4) will be standard as always with new features like E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) and a Multi-terrain Monitor that shows what is directly ahead of the front wheels but out of view for the driver.

There’s also a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine rated at 415PS and 650Nm. It comes with the same 10-speed AT as well. A naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine with a six-speed automatic gearbox is also on offer in some regions. It remains to be seen which engine and gearbox options Toyota chooses to provide in the India-spec model.

Also Read: 7 Features That Debuted On These Brands In 2022

When Is It Coming And For How Much?

Toyota is expected to bring the SUV to India via the completely built-up unit (CBU) route, which could give it a price tag of Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). Customer deliveries could begin soon after its reveal at the upcoming auto event. The flagship Toyota SUV will find competition from the Land Rover Range Rover and Lexus LX.

Related: Toyota Confirms 4-Year Waiting Period For New Land Cruiser, India Launch Delayed