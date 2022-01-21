Published On Jan 21, 2022 05:53 PM By Sonny for Toyota Land Cruiser

The terrain-conquering premium SUV made its global debut in the summer of 2021

Toyota confirmed the long waiting period in an official statement on its Japanese site.

The sixth-gen Land Cruiser is based on a new platform, gets new engines, and a modern cabin.

It is still a capable off-roader with 4WD and more tech to navigate rough terrain.

The latest-generation Toyota Land Cruiser debuted in mid 2021, and it seems to have been far more popular than what was anticipated. The carmaker recently confirmed the long waiting periods with an announcement on its Japanese product site, stating that delivery timelines for new orders may stretch up to 4 years now.

The exact statement is as follows:

Thank you for considering and ordering our vehicle. We sincerely apologize for the fact that Land Cruiser has been very well received not only in Japan but also around the world, and it is expected that it will take a long time to deliver it after receiving an order.

The delivery time for ordering from now on may be about 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time of our customers, and we appreciate your understanding.

* The above forecast is as of January 19, 2022. Please note that it may change depending on the production situation in the future.

The sixth-gen Land Cruiser was bigger and boxier than the previous model but with sleeker details. Toyota also previewed a sportier GR (Gazoo Racing) variant with a distinct front fascia (a blacked-out honeycomb grille instead of the large horizontal slats). It is underpinned by the new GA-F platform, making it lighter with improved weight distribution.

The most significant change for the new Land Cruiser is the cabin, which finally looks up-to-date and premium enough to match its price. The smart-looking analogue dials in the instrument cluster are still there, and then there is a sleek central touchscreen display atop the dashboard. The beige and black theme suits the plush appeal of the three-row SUV’s cabin.

It continues to be a capable off-roader, too, now fortified with new features like E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) and a Multi-terrain Monitor that promises to help navigate terrain by showing what is directly ahead of the front wheels but out of view for the driver.

The Land Cruiser gets a new pair of twin-turbo V6 engines: 3.5-litre petrol making 415PS/650Nm and 3.3-litre diesel making 309PS/700Nm. A 10-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels.

During the unveiling, Toyota did confirm that the Land Cruiser would come to India as an import, but its initially scheduled launch in 2022 has now been delayed. It is now expected to arrive here sometime next year.

Since it’s not sold in the USA, it is safe to assume that most of the demand for the new LC300 is from the Middle East.

Four years is a long time to wait for deliveries, but Toyota will likely continue to see more buyers lining up for the new Land Cruiser. After all, this might be the last of the combustion-engined, terrain-conquering titans from Toyota before electrification and emission rules make it impractical to manufacture such SUVs.