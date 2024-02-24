Published On Feb 24, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta N Line

Last week, we not only received updates on upcoming variant launches but also heard about a Japanese automaker's announcement of its comeback to the Indian market

In the second last week of February, Mahindra introduced a new variant of one of its popular SUVs, while we also got the launch date for Hyundai's new N Line SUV. In the same week, an interesting spy video of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door also surfaced on the internet. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Hyundai Creta N Line Launch Date Out

The Creta is going to be the next N Line badged offering from Hyundai in India, and its launch date has been confirmed. The Creta N Line will be based on the recently launched Creta facelift, however it will feature an updated fascia and likely a different transmission option with its turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra Scorpio N New Variant Launched

The Mahindra Scorpio N received a one-below-top Z8 Select variant last week. It not only gets more features than the Z6 variant, but it has also been introduced with the new exterior shade. To know more about the Z8 Select variant of the Scorpio N, head here.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition Variants Leaked

The Tata Nexon got a facelift in September 2023, but with that Tata did not give the Nexon the Dark edition treatment. However, in the past week, variant details of the Tata Nexon facelift Dark edition got leaked.

Mahindra Scorpio X Nameplate Trademarked

Mahindra trademarked the 'Scorpio X' nameplate in India, which according to reports, could be the name for the production-ready version of the Global Pik Up. The Global Pik Up is a pickup truck based on the Scorpio N, which was showcased as a concept in 2023.

Toyota Innova Hycross Reached A Sales Milestone

The Toyota Innova Hycross is the successor to the Toyota Innova Crysta which entered the Indian market in 2022. Now after over a year since its inception, it has reached a significant sales milestone of 50,000 units.

Mitsubishi Announced Comeback To India

Mitsubishi Corporation will make a comeback to the Indian market in 2024. According to reports, the Japanese company will also make a significant investment in India to advance mobility solutions for Japanese automakers in the country.

Skoda Looking To Enter Sub-4m SUV

Skoda is aiming to enter the lineup of subcompact SUVs in India to compete with models like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, and Hyundai Venue. More details about this upcoming project will be announced by Skoda by the end of February.

Spring EV Revealed

Dacia, Renault's budget-oriented brand, unveiled the new-generation Spring EV for European markets. The Spring EV could also serve as a design inspiration for the new-generation Renault Kwid in India.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Recalled

Toyota announced a voluntary recall of the Land Cruiser 300 SUVs last week. The Land Cruiser is the flagship SUV from Toyota in India that already commands a long waiting period globally. To know why this recall was done, head here.

Spy Shots Of The Week

Last week, the two 5-door offroad SUVs were spied testing. One was the Force Gurkha 5-doorwhich was just spied ahead of its launch, while the other was the test mule of the Mahindra Thar 5-door, which was seen struggling to get out of slushy terrain.